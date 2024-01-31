Barcelona vs Osasuna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona are just about hanging on to their top-four spot in La Liga standings as Xavi's men welcome Osasuna to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.
The Blaugrana have suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions following a 3-5 thrashing at the hand of Villarreal at the same venue, while Osasuna picked up a 1-1 draw at Sevilla at the weekend.
Barcelona vs Osasuna kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium
The LaLiga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 1 pm ET on Wednesday, January 31, in the United States (US).
How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso and Gavi continue to remain the long-term absentees at the club, with Sergi Roberto, Raphinha and Inigo Martinez also occupying the infirmary for this game.
Joao Cancelo made an appearance off the bench against Villarreal after recovering from a knee injury, while the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Pedri and Ferran Torres all push for starts.
Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Torres, Lewandowski
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Cancelo, Cubarsi
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Felix, Yamal, Roque
Osasuna team news
Los Rojillos boss Jaboga Arrasate will not be able to avail of the services of Chimy Avila as yet, but Jesus Areso is in line for a start after coming off the bench in the last two outings.
Meanwhile, players such as Aimar Oroz and Jose Manuel Arnaiz can be used as fresh legs for the mid-week encounter.
Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; D. Garcia, Catena, Cruz; Areso, Oroz, Munoz, Gomez, Pena; Budimir, Arnaiz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Herrera, Fernandez
|Defenders:
|D. Garcia, Catena, U. Garcia, Herrando, Cruz, Mojico, Areso, Pena
|Midfielders:
|Torro, Munoz, Moncayola, Ibanez, Brasanac, Oroz, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Barja
|Forwards:
|Budimir, Arnaiz, Ra. Garcia
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Osasuna across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 11, 2024
|Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna
|Spanish Super Cup
|September 3, 2023
|Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona
|La Liga
|May 2, 2023
|Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna
|La Liga
|November 8, 2022
|Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona
|La Liga
|March 13, 2022
|Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna
|La Liga