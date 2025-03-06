How to watch today's AZ vs Tottenham Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between AZ and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on AZ in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 at AFAS Stadion on Thursday.

Spurs assured themselves a direct spot in the last-16 by thanks to their fourth place in the 36-team league phase, while AZ managed a 19th-placed finish and pipped Galatasaray 6-3 on aggregate to move into the knockout stage of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AZ vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between AZ and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

AZ vs Tottenham kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage AFAS Stadion

The Europa League match between AZ and Tottenham will be played at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, March 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

AZ team news

The Cheese Farmers are without injured duo Sven Mijnans and Jayden Addai, while Ruben van Bommel and Mexx Meerdink remain doubtful.

Zico Buurmeester will continue to deputise as the number 10 in Mijnans' absence, with Jordy Clasie and Peer Koopmeiners in the engine room, while former Spurs man Troy Parrott takes his place at the tip of attack.

Tottenham team news

Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are all unavailable for selection due to injuries, while Antonin Kinsky, Fraser Forster, Timo Werner and Sergio Reguilon have all been left out of Spurs' Europa League squad.

Meanwhile, manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero passing their fitness tests, with January signings Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel eyeing their European debuts at the club.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AZ Last match TOT 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Tottenham 1 - 0 AZ Alkmaar 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

