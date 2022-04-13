'If anyone nose a good surgeon...' - Australia star Kennedy laughs at shocked reaction to broken nose

Australia women star Alanna Kennedy has taken to social media to laugh at her own shocked reaction to the moment she saw she'd broken her nose in a friendly with New Zealand.

The two sides met at Canberra’s GIO Stadium on Tuesday and treated supporters to an entertaining contest, with Australia earning a 3-1 victory.

A brace from Sam Kerr and a Hayley Raso strike sealed the win for the hosts, but Kennedy's night ended prematurely after she was involved in a collision.

What happened?

Kennedy was accidentally headbutted by an opposition player while challenging for a loose ball, and played on briefly despite being being in some discomfort.

The decision was eventually taken for the defender to come off in the 74th minute, after she realised that she had suffered a nose fracture on the big screen in the stadium.

What did Kennedy say?

Kennedy was seen mouthing the words "oh my god" after seeing the state of her nose on the pitch, but then began laughing as the crowd cheered her reaction.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Man City at club level, later took to social media to poke fun at herself as she sent a tongue-in-cheek message to her followers about her injury.

She posted the video of her realising what had happened on Twitter, with the caption: "If anyone nose a good surgeon, hit me up xx"

If anyone nose a good surgeon, hit me up xx pic.twitter.com/ss72lrOepU — Alanna Kennedy (@AlannaKennedy) April 13, 2022

