How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Lille Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Backed by the confidence of beating Real Madrid amid an unbeaten run of five games overall, Lille will now face the Atletico Madrid challenge in Wednesday's Champions League tie at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

On the other hand, Rojiblancos last faced a 4-0 humiliation at Benfica on matchday two of the new-look European competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Lille will be broadcast live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, ViX and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Lille kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Lille will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Wednesday, October 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atleti boss Diego Simeone in unlikely to be able to utilise the services of Pablo Barrios, Robin Le Normand, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Llorente due to their respective concerns.

Meanwhile, forward Thomas Lemar could see some action after recovering from an ACL injury.

However, the main battle upfront will be between Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sorloth and big-money signing Julian Alvarez.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Lenglet, Galan; De Paul, Koke, Barrios; Griezmann, Sorloth.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Azpilicueta, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Lemar, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Alvarez, Simeone

Lille team news

Edon Zhegova will continue to be involved in attack from the right side, with Jonathan David -scorer of the winner against Real Madrid - leading the line.

Although Tiago Santos, Ismaily, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson and Ethan Mbappe are set to remain sidelined through injury, Ngal'ayel Mukau may be available for selection as coming on as a substitute over the weekend after recovering from his setback, while Benjamin Andre is back from a ban.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Bouaddi, Andre; Zhegrova, Angel Gomes, Cabella; David.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Caillard Defenders: Mandi, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Meunier, Zedadka, Umtiti, Diakite, Bakker, Fernandes Midfielders: Bentaleb, Gomes, Cabella, Mukau, Andre, Zhegrova, Gomes, Bouaddi Forwards: David, Sahraoui, Fernandez-Pardo, Bayo

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Atletico Madrid and Lille face each other across all competitions.

