Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Fighting for the fourth Champions League spot from La Liga, Atletico Madrid play host to Celta Vigo at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday.
After champions Real Madrid, Girona and Barcelona have confirmed a top-four finish this season, it is now upon Diego Simeone's men to keep the pressure on Athletic Club in the race for European top-flight football next season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:15 am EST
|Venue:
|Civitas Metropolitano
La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 10:15 am EST on Sunday, May 12, in the United States (US).
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Atletico Madrid team news
Antoine Griezmann is back after missing last weekend's 1-0 win over Mallorca due to suspension, with Memphis Depay also available for selection after the Dutchman's recovery from a muscle problem.
Meanwhile, Simeone will be without Thomas Lemar, Marcos Paulo and Nahuel Molina through their respective concerns.
Angel Correa could continue ahead of Alvaro Morata in attack.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Riquelme, De Paul, Barrios, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Correa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Moldovan
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa
Celta Vigo team news
Apart from long-term absentee Joseph Aidoo, Carlos Dotor and Renato Tapia are unlikely to feature on Sunday on account of injuries.
Williot Swedberg is set to continue ahead of Anastasios Douvikas, despite the latter scoring off the bench against Villarreal last Sunday, alongside Iago Aspas and Jorgen Strand Larsen in attack.
Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Manquillo, Starfelt, Jailson; Mingueza, Rodriguez, Beltran, Alvarez; Aspas, Larsen, Swedberg
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Villar, Guaita
|Defenders:
|Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Ristic, Mingueza, Manquillo, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Jailson, Beltran, De la Torre, Sotelo, Swedberg
|Forwards:
|Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Cervi, Perez, Allende, Alvarez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 21, 2023
|Celta Vigo 0-3 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|February 12, 2023
|Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|September 10, 2022
|Atletico Madrid 4-1 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|February 26, 2022
|Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|August 15, 2021
|Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga