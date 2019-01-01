Atletico president denies €40m Rebic approach

Rumours had linked the Rojiblancos with a move for the Croatia international but the Spanish club's president denied any contact had been made

have denied having any contact with regarding a bid for Ante Rebic.

Rumours had linked the international forward with a €40 million (£36m/$45m) switch from to , but Atletico president Miguel Angel Gil Marin has moved to quell those stories.

Martin denied that Rebic would join Joao Felix at the Wanda Metropolitano next season after the Portuguese teenager made a €126m move to Madrid from Benfica on Wednesday to become the fifth-most expensive transfer of all time.

“We have not talked to either the player or the club,” Marin told Goal and SPOX.

Frankfurt are perhaps resigned to losing the player they acquired from for €2m in 2018.

The club narrowly failed to qualify for the last term after they fell away at the end of the league season, dropping out of the top four and eventually finishing sixth.

They also lost a chance to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition when they were eliminated at the semi-final stage by eventual winners .

“It may be that [Rebic] is looking for a new challenge and wants to take the next step,” Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter said before the German team began pre-season training.

There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding Atleti’s striking options for next season, despite the addition of the 19-year-old Felix.

Antoine Griezmann has announced he will leave the club, with a transfer to expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Diego Costa’s future with the club is in doubt, and it is also unconfirmed that Alvaro Morata will definitely be staying at the club.

Morata, a Chelsea loanee, wants to remain in Madrid, but may be recalled by the Premier League club.

Despite this uncertainty, Gil Marin would not be drawn on Rebic, instead saying that his club had a range of options for their attack.

“We’re not sure which player we’re going to buy for our attack,” the club executive concluded.

Atletico confirmed the arrival of Mexico international Hector Herrera on Wednesday, while Rodri is close to completing his long-awaited move to from the Spanish capital.