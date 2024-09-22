Atlanta Braves 2024 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves MLB games anywhere in the United States.

After a challenging 2023 season, the Atlanta Braves are on track for a promising 2024 campaign. Having made a decent playoff run last year, they are eager to improve this season and make a strong push for a World Series title. Many key players will be returning, and fans are excited about what lies ahead.

As the Braves aim for yet another successful year, they currently hold a competitive position in the NL East. With a "magic number" that could potentially secure their spot in the playoffs, Atlanta is looking to build on their strengths and finish strong.

Looking forward to watching the Braves home stretch of the 2024 MLB season? Please read our guide below to find out which TV Channels and streaming services you need to watch every Braves game throughout the season.

Atlanta Braves upcoming MLB series: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22 Opponents @ Miami Marlins Stadium LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida TV Channel Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE), Bally Sports South (BSSO), Bally Sports Florida Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, MLB.TV

Atlanta Braves Upcoming Fixtures

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Local TV Fri, Sep 20 @Marlins 7:10 pm MLB.tv BSFL, BSSE Sat, Sep 21 @Marlins 4:10 pm MLB.tv BSFL, BSSE Sun, Sep 22 @Marlins 1:40 pm MLB.tv BSFL, BSSE Tue, Sep 24 vs Mets 7:20 pm MLB.tv BSSO, SNY Wed, Sep 25 vs Mets 7:20 pm MLB.tv BSSO, SNY Thu, Sep 26 vs Mets 7:20 pm MLB.tv BSSO, SNY Fri, Sep 27 vs Royals 7:20 pm MLB.tv BSSE, BSKC Sat, Sep 28 vs Royals 7:20 pm MLB.tv BSSE, BSKC Sun, Sep 29 vs Royals 3:20 pm MLB.tv BSSE, BSKC

How to watch the Atlanta Braves MLB games in the Atlanta area

Bally Sports is your go-to destination for Atlanta Braves baseball! Tune in to Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, where you can catch all the regionally available regular-season games and select Spring Training matchups as the Braves' exclusive television partner.

These channels are accessible via cable, satellite, and OTT platforms throughout the region. Fans in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Central and Western North Carolina can tune in. To find out where to watch BSSO in your area (zip code), check www.getmyhometeams.com local listings for channel numbers.

Before and after each game, don't miss Braves LIVE, the network's flagship pregame and postgame show that keeps you informed and entertained. For any remaining regular-season games not covered by Bally Sports, you can catch the action on Major League Baseball's national partners: FOX, FS1, ESPN and TBS, with one Sunday game available on The Roku Channel, and select Friday matchups can be streamed on Apple TV+ ($10 per month).

Out-of-market fans can access live Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports South games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS.

How to watch the Atlanta Braves MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Atlanta Braves games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Atlanta Braves MLB games without cable

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here’s a guide on where to stream Atlanta Braves games live and how to enjoy Braves baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Atlanta Braves on DIRECTV STREAM

Although it comes with a hefty price tag of $109 per month, the DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan is perfect for Braves superfans.

It includes FS1, FOX, ESPN, TBS, Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports South, covering nearly every channel you need to catch all the Astros action in 2024. It's the go-to option for those who don’t want to miss a single pitch. The plan also unlocks over 70 additional channels and a growing library of live and on-demand content.

For a limited time, you can get $30 off your first two months of Entertainment with Sports Pack ($80 plus $14.99 per month) or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

How to watch Atlanta Braves on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports South, Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Braves games this season, but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Braves games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Atlanta Braves games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $64.99 (normally $95) after your 7-day free-trial. Don't miss out!

How to watch Atlanta Braves MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Atlanta Braves games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast Space City Home Network. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $76.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Astros games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Atlanta Braves MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Houston Astros games on SCHN. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Atlanta Braves on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Astros game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you don't live in or near Atlanta, you won't have access to the regional sports networks Bally Sports South and Southeast. For example, if you reside in Salt Lake City and want to follow the Braves, an MLB.TV subscription is your way to catch out-of-market games.

The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Braves fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Atlanta Braves anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Braves games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Astros fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.