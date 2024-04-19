Athletic Club vs Granada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Athletic Club and Granada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Athletic Club will take on Granada in the La Liga at the San Mames on Friday. Athletic Club are fifth in the league standings and will be hoping to pin down a place in European competitions. Eighteenth-placed Granada, on the other hand, are struggling to avoid the drop zone.

Athletic Club have lost just one out of their last seven matches and will be looking to keep that run intact as they head into the final few games of the season. Granada will be desperate to get results in the remaining matches, as they are in danger of getting relegated at the end of the season.

Athletic Club vs Granada kick-off time

Date: April 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: San Mames

The match will be played at San Mames on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Granada online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ and Fubo in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Yeray Alvarez is set for a last-minute fitness evaluation to determine his availability for Athletic. They have a fully fit squad otherwise.

Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, now free from his suspension, is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.

Athletic Club predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Ruiz de Galarreta, Prados; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Agirrezabala Defenders: Vivian, Paredes, Alvarez, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos Midfielders: Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, Herrera, D. Garcia, Jauregizar, Sancet, Gomez Forwards: Berenguer, Ares, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta

Granada team news

For Granada, Oscar Melendo's participation is uncertain due to a muscle problem, but the team is otherwise well-prepared for their visit to San Mames.

Granada predicted XI: Batalla; Mendez, Rubio, Miquel, Neva; Pellistri, Gumbau, Ruiz, Jozwiak; Boye, Uzuni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Batalla, Martinez Defenders: Mendez, Torrente, Miquel, Rubio, Maouassa, Neva, Sanchez Midfielders: Gumbau, Hongla, Ruiz Forwards: Corbeanu, Callejon, Arezo, Puertas, Uzuni, Jozwiak, Pellistri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/12/23 Granada 1 - 1 Athletic Bilbao La Liga 10/05/22 Granada 1 - 0 Athletic Bilbao La Liga 27/11/21 Athletic Bilbao 2 - 2 Granada La Liga 08/03/21 Athletic Bilbao 2 - 1 Granada La Liga 12/09/20 Granada 2 - 0 Athletic Bilbao La Liga

