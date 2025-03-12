How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Roma Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Athletic Club and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Backed by a first-leg win, Roma head to San Mames Barria for their Europa League round of 16 return fixture against Athletic Club on Thursday.

Lupi picked up a 2-1 victory in last week's opening leg at Stadio Olimpico, but the hosts will aim to bounce back from the very venue that will host the final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League round of 16 match between Athletic Club and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Athletic Club vs Roma kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage San Mames

The UEFA Europa League round of 16 match between Athletic Club and Roma will be played at San Mames Barria in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET on Thursday, March 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 A. Djalo Injuries and Suspensions 89 R. Marin

19 M. Celik

21 P. Dybala

Athletic Club team news

Defender Dani Vivian suffered an injury in the first leg, joining Alvaro Djalo and Oihan Sancet in the treatment room. In addition, fellow defender Yeray Alvarez will be suspended after being sent off last week, but Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta returns from a domestic ban.

Brothers Inaki and Nico Williams should feature in the final third, with the line to be led by either Gorka Guruzeta or Maroan Sannadi.

Roma team news

Having made changes in the weekend league tie against Empoli, Roma boss Claudio Ranieri would hand recalls to the likes of Angelino, Artem Dovbyk and Paulo Dybala.

Gianluca Mancini and Leandro Paredes are available for selection after serving European and domestic bans, respectively.

At the back, Zeki Celik's absence through injury will see Devyne Rensch battling for a spot with Mats Hummels and Victor Nelsson.

