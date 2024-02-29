Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa del Rey game

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will take on Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals at the San Mames Stadium on Thursday. Bilbao have a narrow 1-0 advantage from their first-leg win in which Alex Berenguer scored from the spot.

Diego Simeone's men are currently on a rough patch with just one win in their last five games. Their last outing was a 2-2 draw against Almeria and will want to return to winning ways by booking a place in the final of the Cup competition.

After a six-game unbeaten run, Bilbao suffered a defeat at the hands of Real Betis in their most recent outing. They will be hoping to make full use of their first-leg advantage to hold Atletico Madrid in the upcoming contest.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET Venue: San Mames Stadium

The Copa del Rey match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will be played at the San Mames Stadium.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Thursday in the United States (US).

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

The visitors will be missing Cesar Azpilicueta, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Thomas Lemar due to injuries.

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid's leading scorer, is facing a race against time to recover for the second leg after sustaining an ankle injury in last Tuesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan.

Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Barrios; Correa, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Athletic Bilbao team news

Athletic may still be without the injured Ander Herrera, while Yuri Berchiche is unlikely to play due to a hamstring issue suffered in Sunday's loss to Betis.

Yeray Alvarez missed the last match due to an ankle problem and remains uncertain for Thursday's semi-final encounter.

Bilbao predicted XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Garcia de Albeniz; Prados, Ruiz de Galarreta; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Agirrezabala Defenders: Vivian, Paredes, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos Midfielders: Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, D. Garcia, Sancet, Gomez, Berenguer Forwards: Berenguer, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta, Ares

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 7, 2024 Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey December 16, 2023 Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga February 19, 2023 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao La Liga October 15, 2022 Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga April 30, 2022 Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga January 13, 2022 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup

