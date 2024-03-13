Atalanta vs Sporting: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Atalanta and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will take on Sporting in the second leg of the Europa League Round-of-16 at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday. The first leg ended 1-1 and both teams will be fighting for a place in the quarter-final round.

The Serie A side will be desperate for a victory. They are winless in their last five fixtures and have struggled to convert draws into wins. Sporting, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 11 games and will be confident of a good display away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atalanta vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Date: March 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Gewiss Stadium

The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atalanta vs Sporting CP online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

Sporting will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Antonio Adan as he is unavailable for selection due to a thigh injury.

Viktor Gyokeres and Goncalves are enjoying impressive campaigns and they will be expected to contribute effectively once again.

Sporting CP possible XI: Israel; Diomande, Coates, Reis; Esgaio, Hjulmand, Braganca, Santos; Trincao, Gyokeres, Edwards.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel Defenders: Diomande, St. Juste, Coates, Quaresma, Muniz, Neto, Reis, Fresneda, Esgaio Midfielders: Hjulmand, Morita, Braganca, Koindredi, Goncalves, Camacho Forwards: Gyokeres, Edwards, Santos, Trincao, Paulinho, Catamo

Atalanta team news

The visitors have a clean health bill and that should give Atalanta the confidence to get a win in the second leg.

We can expect the same starting lineup from the first leg, with Teun Koopmeiners a key player to watch out for.

Atalanta possible XI: Musso; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Hateboer, Pasalic, Ederson, Bakker; Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere, Lookman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: Koopmeiners, De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Bakker, Ruggeri Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Sporting and Atalanta across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 6, 2024 Atalanta 1-1 Sporting CP UEFA Europa League November 30, 2023 Atalanta 1-1 Sporting CP UEFA Europa League October 5, 2023 Sporting CP 1-2 Atalanta UEFA Europa League

Useful links