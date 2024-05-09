Atalanta vs Marseille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Atalanta and Marseille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta are set to play host to Marseille in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday.

It will be all to play for following the two-goal draw played out in the opening leg tie last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atalanta vs Marseille kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Gewiss Stadium

The UEFA Europa League semi-final match between Atalanta and Marseille will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, May 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atalanta vs Marseille online - TV channels & live streams

The UEFA Europa League semi-final match between Atalanta and Marseille will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Sead Kolasinac and Emil Holm are unlikely to be available for selection through injuries, while Rafael Toloi also remains a doubt.

Meanwhile, defender Isak Hien is back after serving a one-match ban in the first leg.

Teun Koopmeiners should join Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca in attack, with Berat Djimsiti to feature at the back for the hosts.

Atalanta possible XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Scalvini; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Marseille team news

The likes of Ismaila Sarr, Faris Moumbagna and Iliman Ndiaye will all battle to partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack on Thursday.

Samuel Gigot is back from a one-match ban, with Amir Murillo expected to make way as Chancel Mbemba and Leonardo Balerdi complete the back-three.

Bamo Meite and Valentin Rongier are out injured.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi; Clauss, Harit, Veretout, Kondogbia, Henrique; Aubameyang, Moumbagna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ngapandouentnbu, Lopez, Blanco Defenders: Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Meite, Merlin, Garcia, Clauss, Murillo Midfielders: Kondogbia, Gueye, Onana, Rongier, Veretout, Ounahi, Nadir, Soglo, Harit Forwards: Correa, Ndiaye, Moumbagna, Aubameyang, Henrique, Sarr

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Atalanta and Marseille across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 2, 2024 Marseille 1-1 Atalanta UEFA Europa League

Useful links