How to watch today's Atalanta vs Club Brugge Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Club Brugge, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will be hoping to overturn a one-goal deficit when they play hosts to Club Brugge at the Gewiss Stadium for Tuesday's second leg in the Champions League knockout round play-offs.

The Belgian side edged the Jan Breydelstadion leg 2-1 last week, with one of Lille and Aston Villa awaiting the winner on aggregate here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Club Brugge online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Club Brugge will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV) and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Club Brugge kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Gewiss Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Club Brugge will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

La Dea manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be without Odilon Kossounou, Giorgio Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca through injuries, while Ademola Lookman remains a doubt due to a knee problem.

Daniel Maldini, Sead Kolasinac and Ibrahim Sulemana also add to the list of doubtful.

After heavy rotations over the weekend, Rui Patricio, Berat Djimsiti, Raoul Bellanova, Marten de Roon, Ederson, Davide Zappacosta and Charles De Ketelaere are all expected to return to the XI.

Club Brugge team news

The visitors' boss Nicky Hayen is unlikely to be able to avail of the services of Bjorn Meijer, while Raphael Onyedika and Christos Tzolis would earn recalls to the XI.

With Ardon Jashari partnering Onyedika in the middle, and Tzolis featuring on the left flank, Ferran Jutgla should lead the line of attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ATA Last match CLB 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Club Bruges 2 - 1 Atalanta 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

