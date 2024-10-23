How to watch today's Atalanta vs Celtic Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will be looking to return to winning ways in the Champions League when they take on Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday.

The Scottish side suffered a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund on matchday two, while La Dea picked up a 3-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the European top flight last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Celtic will be available to stream online live on Paramount+ and ViX.

Atalanta vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EST Venue: Gewiss Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Celtic will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on Wednesday, October 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

The likes of Sead Kolasinac, Berat Djimsiti and Matteo Ruggeri will be eyeing starts in the midweek, but Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini will still miss a bunch of players.

Gianluca Scamacca, Giorgio Scalvini, Rafael Toloi, Marco Brescianini and Odilon Kossounou are all sidelined through injuries.

Mateo Retegui would continue to step in for Scamacca in attack, with support from Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta possible XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Samardzic, Lookman; Retegui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Patricio, Rossi Defenders: Hien, Godfrey, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Soppy Midfielders: Sulemana, Cuadrado, Pasalic, Ederson, De Roon, Bellanova, Ruggeri, Samardzic, Brescianini, Zappacosta Forwards: Lookman, Zaniolo, De Ketelaere, Retegui

Celtic team news

Daizen Maeda will be looking to score in his third straight Champions League game, starting alongside Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn in a front-three.

With Greg Taylor and Cameron Carter-Vickers yet to recover from their injury setbacks, Alex Valle and Auston Trusty should continue at left-back and central defense respectively.

Alistair Johnston and Liam Scales will complete the back four, in front of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Scales, Trusty, Valle, Nawrocki, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: McCowan, Holm, Engles, Bernardo, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Maeda, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Atalanta and Celtic face each other across all competitions.

