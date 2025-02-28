How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Cardiff City FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa and Cardiff City will clash at Villa Park in the opening game of the FA Cup fifth round on Friday.

Having beaten Tottenham 2-1 in the previous round, Villa suffered a 4-1 Premier League loss to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

The Welsh side defeated fellow Championship side 4-2 on penalties to get here and picked up a 1-0 win league over Hull City ahead of this fixture.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Villa Park

The FA Cup match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, February 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Juggling in between three competitions, and with the Champions League tie against Club Brugge up next, Villa boss Unai Emery will opt for changes.

Recent signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio would eye starts, Robin Olsen could get the nod ahead of Emiliano Martinez in goal, while Donyell Malen may replace Ollie Watkins up front.

Pau Torres, Boubacar Kamara, Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana are all ruled out by injuries.

Cardiff City team news

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick will miss the rest of the season after a serious hamstring injury, so Ethan Horvath should deputise in goal.

Ollie Tanner, Will Alves, David Turnbull, Jasper Daland and Joe Ralls are all sidelined through injuries, while Aaron Ramsey is a fitness doubt.

In the better news, defender Dimitrios Goutas is back from a ban, while winger Anwar El Ghazi will look to impress against his former side.

Callum Robinson will support Yousef Salech in the final third.

