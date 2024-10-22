How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Bologna Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will look to book three straight wins in the Champions League when the Premier League side welcome Bologna to Villa Park on Tuesday.

The Villans have started their maiden run in the competition with wins over Young Boys and Bayern Munich, while the Italian outfit have a point to show in the early stage of the league phase.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bologna will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, ViX and CBS Sports Network.

Aston Villa vs Bologna kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Villa Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bologna will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, October 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Villa boss Unai Emery would welcome back Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings from their long-term knee injuries, while captain John McGinn is in contention for a start after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Ollie Watkins is likely to remain the preferred choice of Jhon Duran upfront, with Morgan Rogers deployed in the number 10 role.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Bologna team news

Veltri head coach Vincenzo Italiano has to deal without a number of options as Samuel Iling-Junior, Nicolo Cambiaghi, Michel Aebischer, Martin Erlic and Lewis Ferguson are all unlikely to be available for selection.

Besides, Dan Ndoye and Oussama El Azzouzi are doubts about the game.

Santiago Castro could get the nod ahead of Thijs Dallinga in attack, with captain Riccardo Orsolini supporting from the right side.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Fabbian, Karlsson; Castro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolinia Defenders: Holm, Posch, Casale, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Lucumi, De Silvestri, Beukema, Miranda Midfielders: Moro, Freuler, El Azzouzi, Pobega, Fabbian, Urbanski Forwards: Orsolini, Castro, Karlsson, Ndoye, Odegaard, Dallinga, Dominguez

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Aston Villa and Bologna face each other across all competitions.

