How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Bologna Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aston Villa will look to book three straight wins in the Champions League when the Premier League side welcome Bologna to Villa Park on Tuesday.
The Villans have started their maiden run in the competition with wins over Young Boys and Bayern Munich, while the Italian outfit have a point to show in the early stage of the league phase.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bologna will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, ViX and CBS Sports Network.
Aston Villa vs Bologna kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Villa Park
The UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bologna will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, October 22, in the US.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
Villa boss Unai Emery would welcome back Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings from their long-term knee injuries, while captain John McGinn is in contention for a start after recovering from a hamstring issue.
Ollie Watkins is likely to remain the preferred choice of Jhon Duran upfront, with Morgan Rogers deployed in the number 10 role.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
|Defenders:
|Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause
|Midfielders:
|Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey
Bologna team news
Veltri head coach Vincenzo Italiano has to deal without a number of options as Samuel Iling-Junior, Nicolo Cambiaghi, Michel Aebischer, Martin Erlic and Lewis Ferguson are all unlikely to be available for selection.
Besides, Dan Ndoye and Oussama El Azzouzi are doubts about the game.
Santiago Castro could get the nod ahead of Thijs Dallinga in attack, with captain Riccardo Orsolini supporting from the right side.
Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Fabbian, Karlsson; Castro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolinia
|Defenders:
|Holm, Posch, Casale, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Lucumi, De Silvestri, Beukema, Miranda
|Midfielders:
|Moro, Freuler, El Azzouzi, Pobega, Fabbian, Urbanski
|Forwards:
|Orsolini, Castro, Karlsson, Ndoye, Odegaard, Dallinga, Dominguez
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Aston Villa and Bologna face each other across all competitions.