How to watch today's Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and North London derby start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off contrasting forms across competitions, Arsenal face Tottenham in Wednesday's North London derby in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

While the Gunners have suffered an early exit in the FA Cup following their loss to Manchester United and are on the brink of elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Newcastle United, Spurs won their matches in the respective competitions, beating Liverpool and Tamworth.

However, Mikel Arteta's men have gone 10 league games without defeat whereas Ange Postecoglou's side are on a winless run of four games in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, January 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Jesus sustained a knee in the loss to Man United, joining Ethan Nwaneri, Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the Gunners infirmary, while Riccardo Calafiori is doubtful due to a muscular injury.

Arteta is expected to make changes after 120 minutes of football on Sunday, although Kai Havertz could keep his place in attack.

Tottenham team news

As for the visitors, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Richarlison, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur remain sidelined through injuries.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster could return after his recovery from illness, but not without competition from January signing Antonin Kinsky, and the latter could be handed his Premier League debut.

Postecoglou will also effect changes to his XI, with Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke and Lucas Bergvall all in line for recalls.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links