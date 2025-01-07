How to watch today's Arsenal vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle United will put their unbeaten streaks on the line when they clash in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

While the Gunners have gone 13 games without defeat in all competitions following last weekend's 1-1 league draw at Brighton, the Magpies will seek to book their seventh straight competitive win on the spin after picking up a 2-1 league win over Tottenham last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Emirates Stadium

The Carabao Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Tuesday, January 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Arsenal team news

Ethan Nwaneri emerges as a major doubt after sustaining a muscular injury in the Brighton draw, while Kai Havertz will also need to pass a fitness test after recently battling through illness.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will miss Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to injuries, but Jurrien Timber is back from his ban.

Newcastle United team news

The visitors' head coach Eddie Howe will have to manage without suspended duo Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes, while Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles remain unavailable for selection due to their respective concerns.

Sven Botman is a doubt after he was forced off in the Spurs win, with Lloyd Kelly, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock all eyeing starts here.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links