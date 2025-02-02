+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Emirates Stadium
Watch live on PeacockListen live on SiriusXM
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal play host to Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League meeting on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's men have gone without defeat for 13 league games, beating Wolves 1-0 in the domestic circuit before a 2-1 midweek Champions League win over Girona.

Looking to rebuild their title defense bid, Pep Guadiola's Citizens are coming off 3-1 wins over Chelsea and Club Brugge in the English top flight and Europe respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, February 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Manchester City Probable lineups

ArsenalHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestMCI
22
D. Raya
2
W. Saliba
6
Gabriel
12
J. Timber
49
M. Lewis-Skelly
5
T. Partey
8
M. Oedegaard
41
D. Rice
19
L. Trossard
29
K. Havertz
11
G. Martinelli
31
Ederson Moraes
27
M. Nunes
5
J. Stones
24
J. Gvardiol
25
M. Akanji
8
M. Kovacic
19
I. Gundogan
20
B. Silva
7
O. Marmoush
9
Erling Haaland
47
P. Foden

4-3-3

MCIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Mikel Arteta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal team news

Goalkeeper David Raya is feared to carry a muscular injury but may still make the cut, but Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu will all miss out due to their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, the Gunners won the appeal against Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card and the 18-year-old is hence set for a start at left-back, with Ethan Nwaneri likely for a start in attack.

Manchester City team news

Guardiola will remain without Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku and Nathan Ake due to their respective concerns, while Abdukodir Khusanov failed to impress on his debut against Chelsea.

In the better news, Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis could be rendered fit for action.

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

MCI

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

