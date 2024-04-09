This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League quarter-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will face their Champions League nemesis side Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Ahead of the quarter-final first-leg tie, it has to be noted that the Gunners lost their last three European encounters 5-1 against the German giants.

However, Bayern have lost back-to-back Bundesliga games to Borussia Dortmund and Heidenheim, while Mikel Arteta's men head into the fixture as Premier League leaders after a 3-0 win at Brighton.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 9, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, April 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, Fubo and CBS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka would be in line for another start after lasting over an hour at Amex, while Jurrien Timber remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz will be at risk of missing the second-leg tie at Allianz Arena should either of them pick up a booking on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Arteta is likely to recall Gabriel Martinelli and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the XI.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
Defenders:Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
Midfielders:Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
Forwards:Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Bayern Munich team news

Dayot Upamecano will be back from a European ban, but the likes of Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Marusic, Tarek Buchmann, Bouna Sarr, Sacha Boey and Noel Aseko are all set to miss out through injuries.

In addition, Noussair Mazraoui and Aleksandar Pavlovic are doubts after missing the Heidenheim loss due to illness.

Harry Kane will lead the attack against Arsenal.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peretz, Ulreich
Defenders:De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui
Midfielders:Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
Forwards:Gnabry, Kane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
July 17, 2019Arsenal 2-1 Bayern MunichInternational Champions Cup
July 19, 2017Bayern Munich 1-1 (2-3 P) ArsenalInternational Champions Cup
March 7, 2017Arsenal 1-5 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League
February 15, 2017Bayern Munich 5-1 ArsenalUEFA Champions League
November 4, 2015Bayern Munich 5-1 ArsenalUEFA Champions League

Useful links

