Arsenal had deal done for Vardy in 2016 & missed out on Mata five years earlier

The Gunners’ former transfer fixer, Dick Law, has revealed that the Foxes forward had agreed a move to north London before making a last-minute U-turn

had a deal agreed with Leicester for Jamie Vardy in the summer of 2016, claims the club’s former transfer fixer Dick Law, only for the international to make a last-minute U-turn.

With the hard-working frontman having become a Premier League title winner and England international on the back of his exploits with the Foxes, interest in his services built steadily.

A role was opened up for him at Emirates Stadium, with Arsene Wenger eager to bring another proven frontman into his squad.

Article continues below

More teams

The legendary Gunners boss was, however, forced to turn his attention elsewhere as Vardy had a change of heart and ended up extending his stay at the King Power Stadium.

“The deal with Leicester was done, the deal with the player was done,” Law, who spent 13 years with Arsenal between 2005 and 2018, told The Athletic.

“He came down to visit with his wife Rebekah, he sat on the couch in front of Arsene… and then he backed off.

“On his way back to Leicester I get a call from the player saying he wants to think about it overnight. At that point, you know it's bad news.”

Vardy is not the only high-profile player that Arsenal have missed out on down the years.

Wenger has admitted in the past that he had eyes on a number of future superstars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, before missing out to European rivals.

Juan Mata, who has thrived in England with and , is another that the Gunners allowed to slip their net.

Law said of the World Cup-winning Spaniard, who left for Stamford Bridge in 2011: “Juan definitely wanted to come to Arsenal, there was no question about that.”

Pressed on whether the Gunners were tempted to raise their offer after seeing Chelsea muscle in, Law said: “I don’t think that calculation ever entered our equation.

“We didn’t have the money to say, ‘We’ll spend a bit more to block.’”

An apparent lack of funds was an all too familiar theme for Arsenal during Wenger’s reign, with Law conceding that there was always reluctance to invest heavily in any one player.

He added: “We had to work the market hard, and try to find value in certain types of players. We just didn’t have the luxury of making a mistake.

“We didn’t feel like we could afford to blow £30 million or £40 million on a player and it not work out.

“While that thinking was limiting in one way, in was very empowering in another. It meant that you really pressed your scouting team to the limit.”