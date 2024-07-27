Argentina vs Iraq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Argentina U23 and Iraq U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina will be looking to bounce back from a loss in their opening game, when La Seleccion face Iraq in the men's football tournament at the 2024 Olympics at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday.

Javier Mascherano's side suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Morocco on Wednesday, while Iraq jointly lead Group B after beating Ukraine 2-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina U23 vs Iraq U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am PT / 9 am ET Venue: Groupama Stadium

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between Argentina U23 and Iraq U23 will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, in the Metropolis of Lyon, France.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, July 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Argentina U23 vs Iraq U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Argentina U23 and Iraq U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Universo and Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Argentina U23 team news

Atletico Madrid's Guiliano Simeone will be raring to add to his tally, but Mascherano would persist with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez alongside Fiorentina's Lucas Beltran in a two-man attack.

With Simeone expected to start on the right, Thiago Almada should feature on the opposite flank.

Argentina U23 possible XI: Rulli; Garcia, Di Cesare, Otamendi, Soler; Simeone, Medina, Hezze, Almada; Beltran, Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Brey Defenders: Di Cesare, Soler, Garcia, Amione, Lujan, Otamendi Midfielders: Fernandez, Zenon, Medina, Almada, Echeverri, Hezze Forwards: Alvarez, Gondou, Simeone, Beltran

Iraq U23 team news

Aymen Hussein led the come-from-behind win over Ukraine and should continue to feature upfront.

Iraq boss Radhi Shenaishil will once again bank on Ibrahim Bayesh, Karrar Mohammed and Ibrahim Bayesh to dictate terms through the middle.

Iraq U23 possible XI: Hassan; Saadoon, Amer, Tahseen, Reeshawee; Bayesh, Jassim; Ali, Mohammed, Amyn; Hussein

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Rekabe, Abbas, Hassan Defenders: Al-Imam, Maknzi, Tahseen, Amer, Saadoon, Saad, Natiq, Ali Midfielders: Jassim, Hassan, Mohammed, Al-Mukhtar, Bayesh, Amyn Forwards: Abdullah, Fadhil, Hussein

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Argentina U23 and Iraq U23 face each other across all competitions.

Useful links