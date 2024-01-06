Arandina vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will take on Arandina in the Cope del Rey at El Montecillo on Saturday. A win would see the La Liga side book their place in the Round-of-16 of the competition.
Real Madrid are the heavy favourites for this one, as they are unbeaten in 18 games. They are looking for their fifth win in a row and this upcoming fixture should be a pretty straightforward challenge.
Arandina are playing in the fifth tier of the Spanish football system and will be delighted to get a chance to play against the team from Madrid. They have managed to win only one out of their last eight games. A win against Real Madrid would require a miracle but stranger things have happened in the world of football.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Arandina CF vs Real Madrid kick-off time
|Date:
|January 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3.30pm ET
|Venue:
|El Montecillo
The match will be played at El Montecillo on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.30pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Arandina CF vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The Match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Arandina CF team news
Arandina's head coach Izquierdo is likely to field a lineup similar to the one that started against Cadiz in the previous round of the competition.
Haji Ceesay is expected to feature at left-back, a position from which the 25-year-old has already contributed two goals during the 2023-24 campaign.
Arandina predicted XI: Adrian; Deiby, Jaime, Pesca; Otu, Vitolo, Zazu, Carmelo; Kevin Manzano, Alfredo, Ayoub
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Adrián, Jara
|Defenders:
|Deiby, Dieguito, Fer, Haji, Jaime, Pesca
|Midfielders:
|Carmelo, Jorge, Otu J., Raly Cabral, Santa, Vitolo, Zazu
|Forwards:
|Ayoub, David Sancis, Frodo, Gonzalo, Kevin M.
Real Madrid team news
Both Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior returned from injury against Mallorca. Arda Guler also made a comeback to the bench, and there's a possibility that the Turkish international could make his debut in this match.
Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and David Alaba are sidelined for Real Madrid due to serious knee injuries, while Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, and Lucas Vazquez are also unavailable. However, Nacho is back from suspension and is expected to start.
Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Nacho, Carrillo, F Garcia; Ceballos, Paz, Modric; Guler; Brahim, Joselu
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Rudiger, Garcia, Carvajal
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Arandina and Real Madrid.