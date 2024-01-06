Arandina vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Arandina CF and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will take on Arandina in the Cope del Rey at El Montecillo on Saturday. A win would see the La Liga side book their place in the Round-of-16 of the competition.

Real Madrid are the heavy favourites for this one, as they are unbeaten in 18 games. They are looking for their fifth win in a row and this upcoming fixture should be a pretty straightforward challenge.

Arandina are playing in the fifth tier of the Spanish football system and will be delighted to get a chance to play against the team from Madrid. They have managed to win only one out of their last eight games. A win against Real Madrid would require a miracle but stranger things have happened in the world of football.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arandina CF vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: January 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.30pm ET Venue: El Montecillo

The match will be played at El Montecillo on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Arandina CF vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The Match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arandina CF team news

Arandina's head coach Izquierdo is likely to field a lineup similar to the one that started against Cadiz in the previous round of the competition.

Haji Ceesay is expected to feature at left-back, a position from which the 25-year-old has already contributed two goals during the 2023-24 campaign.

Arandina predicted XI: Adrian; Deiby, Jaime, Pesca; Otu, Vitolo, Zazu, Carmelo; Kevin Manzano, Alfredo, Ayoub

Position Players Goalkeepers: Adrián, Jara Defenders: Deiby, Dieguito, Fer, Haji, Jaime, Pesca Midfielders: Carmelo, Jorge, Otu J., Raly Cabral, Santa, Vitolo, Zazu Forwards: Ayoub, David Sancis, Frodo, Gonzalo, Kevin M.

Real Madrid team news

Both Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior returned from injury against Mallorca. Arda Guler also made a comeback to the bench, and there's a possibility that the Turkish international could make his debut in this match.

Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and David Alaba are sidelined for Real Madrid due to serious knee injuries, while Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, and Lucas Vazquez are also unavailable. However, Nacho is back from suspension and is expected to start.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Nacho, Carrillo, F Garcia; Ceballos, Paz, Modric; Guler; Brahim, Joselu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Garcia, Carvajal Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Arandina and Real Madrid.

