What is Andrea Pirlo's net worth and how much does the Juventus head coach earn?

The Italy legend has recently taken charge of his former side, after enjoying a silverware-studded career as a midfielder

Andrea Pirlo encapsulates the essence of a modern footballing legend, with his legacy on the pitch reaching far beyond his native .

Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all-time, Pirlo had a starring career in Italy playing for the likes of and before retiring at in 2017 - not to mention being a pivotal force in the Azzurri's 2006 World Cup victory.

The icon was named head coach of former side Juventus in August 2020, replacing Maurizio Sarri at the helm after just over a week of managing the Under-23 side.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about Pirlo's net worth, how much he earns, the charity work he is involved in and more.

What is Andrea Pirlo's net worth?

Net worth: £38m Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals and investments Date of Birth: May 19, 1979 Country of birth: Italy

Pirlo's net worth is estimated at around £38 million (€42m/$50m), amassed from a combination from his earnings as a footballer as well as several sponsorship deals.

The Italian earned that figure across a 22-year playing career across Italy and the United States.

He lifted two trophies with AC Milan before winning four consecutive Scudettos with Juventus.

Pirlo was a crucial part of the Italy national team that won the 2006 World Cup, and was elected into the Italian Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

The ex-midfielder is known to not discuss his finances in public, and also owns a stake in his father's metal trading company, Elg Steel.

How much does Andrea Pirlo earn?

As head coach of Juventus, Pirlo is reported to be earning an annual salary of up to £7.5 million (€8m/$9.8m), according to online sources.

Pirlo signed a two-year contract with the side, which means that his contract is worth £14 million (€15.5m/$18m) across two years.

He is also understood to be have signing and tournament-winning bonuses included in the terms of his contract, which would see his salary amount to £16 million (€18m/$20m) over the course of two years at the Allianz.

It is slightly less than the amountother top-class coaches earn in lucrative divisions such as the Premier League.

manager Pep Guardiola earns £15 million (€16.5m/$18.5m) a year in comparison, similar to what Jose Mourinho receives at . Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp earns a reported £10 million (€11m/$12.5m) a year at .

Taking the £7.5m as Pirlo's annual salary at Juventus, you can see a breakdown of what he earns per month, week, day, year and minute below.

Timeframe Earnings* Per minute £14.31 Per hour £858 Per day £28,846 Per week £144,231 Per month £625,000 Per year £7,500,000

*Approximates

What sponsorship deals does Andrea Pirlo have?

Pirlo has had previous deals with the likes of Nike throughout his playing days and beyond, with the popular sportswear brand even releasing a special limited edition of the Nike Tiempo Legend 6 boot for the ex-midfielder.

The Juventus head coach also has a partnership with Rolex, who have released his own Submariner watch as part of the Andrea Pirlo Project.

Artisans de Geneve personalized a skeleton Submariner to reflect my values in life and on field: elegance and precision #TheAndreaPirloProject #adv @Artisans_Geneve pic.twitter.com/6Pih1X5Atj — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) December 12, 2019

What charity work does Andrea Pirlo do?

Pirlo has been involved in several charities throughout his playing career and post-retirement, playing in high-profile charity football matches supporting a variety of organisations - such as support of the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research.

He has shown his support for fighting racism in football, joining other FIFA legends in solidarity against discrimination.

How many social media followers does Andrea Pirlo have?

Pirlo has approximately 7.8 million followers across his Instagram page, where he posts photos regularly about his life on and off of the pitch.

He also has a Twitter account which is home to 2.8 million followers, though he is less active on this platform.

