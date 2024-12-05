+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Rodrigo Aguirre celebración América Apertura 2024 Liga MXGetty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Azul
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Club America vs Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXCF AmericaCruz AzulCF America vs Cruz Azul

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will welcome Cruz Azul to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes for a first leg encounter of the Liga MX Apertura semi-finals on Thursday.

In the quarters, Aguillas defeated Toluca 4-0 on aggregate but before that got the better of Tijuana on penalties in the play-in matches in order to secure a pass as the No. 7 seed team.

On the other hand, after responding to a 3-0 first leg loss with a 3-0 win over Tijuana in the second leg - after the latter entered the last-eight as the No. 8 seed team - Cruz Azul advanced due to being the higher seeded team.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura semi-final match between Club America and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Club America vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura Playoff
Estadio Azul

The Liga MX Apertura semi-final match between Club America and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America vs Cruz Azul lineups

CF AmericaHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestCRU
1
L. Malagon
18
C. Calderon
29
R. Juarez
32
M. Vazquez
3
I. Reyes
5
K. Alvarez
13
A. Cervantes
17
A. Zendejas
8
A. Fidalgo
7
B. Rodriguez
27
R. Aguirre
23
K. Mier
6
E. Lira
33
G. Piovi
4
W. Ditta
19
C. Rodriguez
8
L. Faravelli
27
L. Romo
15
I. Rivero
29
C. Rotondi
9
A. Sepulveda
14
A. Gutierrez

3-4-3

CRUAway team crest

Club America team news

Andre Jardine, while hoping to maintain his unbeaten status in the playoff as America boss, will be boosted by the return of Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martin, Víctor Davila and Kevin Alvarez.

However, Diego Valdes is a doubt due to a muscle problem, while Igor Lichnovsky and Jorge Mere remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Cruz Azul team news

La Maquina manager Martin Anselmi will look to correct his side's mistakes from the first leg quarter-final against Tijuana.

Defender Jorge Sanchez is back in contention after serving a suspension, and while forward Guillermo Fernandez is also fit for the tie, Anselmi may opt for a front pair of Luis Gutierrez and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Form

CFA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CRU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CFA

Last 5 matches

CRU

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

