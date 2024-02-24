Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Almeria and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Almeria will take on Atletico Madrid in the La Liga at the Power Horse Stadium on Saturday. Atletico are fourth in the standings, 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Atletico are heading into the game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Inter in the Champions League and will want to get back to winning ways. They have only managed to win one out of their last five games across all competitions but the woeful form of their opponents means they are strong favourites to get the three points. Almeria are rock bottom and are yet to find a win after 25 league games this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Power Horse Stadium

The match will be played at the Power Horse Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Almeria vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes in the US. Match highlights will be available after the game on these platforms and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Almeria team news

Almeria will have to manage without Cesar Montes for Saturday's match owing to a knee injury, with Luis Suarez, and Ibrahima Kone also uncertain to play due to injuries.

However, the team will be strengthened by Largie Ramazani's return from suspension, and he's expected to be integrated into the lineup for this encounter.

Almeria predicted XI: Maximiano; Pubill, E Gonzalez, Radovanovic, Langa; Baba, Robertone; Arribas, Ramazani, Embarba; Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maximiano, Martinez, Marino Defenders: Gonzalez, Kaiky, Chumi, Akieme, Centellas, Pozo, Pubill Midfielders: Lopy, Robertone, Melero, Arribas, Ramazani, Lazaro, Embarba Forwards: Milonanovic, Lozano

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico encountered two injuries during their Tuesday match against Inter, as Jose Gimenez had to leave the pitch in the first half because of muscle issues, and Antoine Griezmann experienced a sprained ankle.

Griezmann is now sidelined for an indefinite period, and both Cesar Azpilicueta and Thomas Lemar are also out of contention for the upcoming game. The team will assess Gimenez's condition closer to game time.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Savic, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Vermeeren; Morata, Correa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 10/12/23 La Liga Atletico Madrid 2 - 1 Almeria 16/04/23 La Liga Atletico Madrid 2 - 1 Almeria 15/01/23 La Liga Almeria 1 - 1 Atletico Madrid 22/02/15 La Liga Atletico Madrid 3 - 0 Almeria 24/09/14 La Liga Almeria 0 - 1 Atletico Madrid

