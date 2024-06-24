Albania vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Albania and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Certain to finish atop Group B in Euro 2024 following their wins over Croatia and Italy, Spain will face round of 16 hopefuls Albania at Merkur Spiel-Arena on Monday.

On the other hand, despite facing a 2-1 loss to defending Euro champions in their opening game, Sylvinho's side have kept their chances alive as they held the 2018 World Cup runners-up to a 2-2 draw last time out.

Albania vs Spain kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena

The European Championship match between Albania and Spain will be played at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Monday, June 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Albania vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Albania team news

Armando Broja, Klaus Gjasula, Elseid Hysaj, Arber Hoxha and Mirlind Daku are all at risk of a one-match ban should they pick up another yellow card in their final group game and make it to the next round.

Despite the crucial late equaliser against Croatia, Gjasula may once again start on the bench, while Rey Manaj would continue ahead of Armando Broja in attack.

Albania possible XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj

Position Players Goalkeepers: E. Berisha, Kastrati, Strakosha Defenders: Balliu, Mitaj, Hysaj, Ajeti, Gjimshiti, Mihaj, Ismajli, Kumbulla, Aliji Midfielders: Gjasula, Bajrami, Laci, M. Berisha, Muci, Ramadani, Asllani, Abrashi Forwards: Manaj, Asani, Broja, Seferi, Daku, Hoxha

Spain team news

Ensured of a pass to the knockouts, Spain boss De la Fuente will be able to rest a few players while Rodri will serve a one-match ban on account of picking up his second booking in the Italy win last Friday.

Nacho and Ayoze Perez will be allowed time to recuperate from muscle and hamstring problems, respectively.

Martin Zubimendi can replace the suspended Rodri, with the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Grimaldo, Jesus Navas and David Raya all eyeing starts on Monday.

Spain possible XI: Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Baena; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Simon, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella Midfielders: Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Zubimendi, Pedri, Lopez Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Albania and Spain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 26, 2022 Spain 2-1 Albania International Friendly October 6, 2017 Spain 3-0 Albania UEFA World Cup Qualifiers October 9, 2016 Albania 0-2 Spain UEFA World Cup Qualifiers September 22, 1993 Albania 1-5 Spain UEFA World Cup Qualifiers April 22, 1992 Spain 3-0 Albania UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

