Duesseldorf Arena
Anselm Noronha

Albania vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipSpainAlbaniaAlbania vs Spain

How to watch the European Championship match between Albania and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Certain to finish atop Group B in Euro 2024 following their wins over Croatia and Italy, Spain will face round of 16 hopefuls Albania at Merkur Spiel-Arena on Monday.

On the other hand, despite facing a 2-1 loss to defending Euro champions in their opening game, Sylvinho's side have kept their chances alive as they held the 2018 World Cup runners-up to a 2-2 draw last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Albania vs Spain kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 24, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Merkur Spiel-Arena

The European Championship match between Albania and Spain will be played at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Monday, June 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Albania vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Albania and Spain will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, FS1, ViX and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Albania team news

Armando Broja, Klaus Gjasula, Elseid Hysaj, Arber Hoxha and Mirlind Daku are all at risk of a one-match ban should they pick up another yellow card in their final group game and make it to the next round.

Despite the crucial late equaliser against Croatia, Gjasula may once again start on the bench, while Rey Manaj would continue ahead of Armando Broja in attack.

Albania possible XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:E. Berisha, Kastrati, Strakosha
Defenders:Balliu, Mitaj, Hysaj, Ajeti, Gjimshiti, Mihaj, Ismajli, Kumbulla, Aliji
Midfielders:Gjasula, Bajrami, Laci, M. Berisha, Muci, Ramadani, Asllani, Abrashi
Forwards:Manaj, Asani, Broja, Seferi, Daku, Hoxha

Spain team news

Ensured of a pass to the knockouts, Spain boss De la Fuente will be able to rest a few players while Rodri will serve a one-match ban on account of picking up his second booking in the Italy win last Friday.

Nacho and Ayoze Perez will be allowed time to recuperate from muscle and hamstring problems, respectively.

Martin Zubimendi can replace the suspended Rodri, with the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Grimaldo, Jesus Navas and David Raya all eyeing starts on Monday.

Spain possible XI: Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Baena; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Remiro, Simon, Raya
Defenders:Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella
Midfielders:Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Zubimendi, Pedri, Lopez
Forwards:Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Albania and Spain across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 26, 2022Spain 2-1 AlbaniaInternational Friendly
October 6, 2017Spain 3-0 AlbaniaUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
October 9, 2016Albania 0-2 SpainUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
September 22, 1993Albania 1-5 SpainUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
April 22, 1992Spain 3-0 AlbaniaUEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

