How to watch Alabama vs Georgia NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The stage is set in Atlanta for the SEC Championship on Saturday as Georgia and Alabama collide once again, renewing a rivalry that already produced fireworks earlier this season, a 24–21 Crimson Tide win that handed the Bulldogs their only blemish of the year.

Georgia arrives with an 11–1 record and has looked every bit like a national title contender since that early setback. After racing out to a 3-0 start, highlighted by a dramatic overtime comeback over Tennessee, the Bulldogs stumbled against Alabama but have been virtually unstoppable ever since. They've rolled through Ole Miss, Texas, and Georgia Tech, and aside from a gritty 24-20 neutral-site victory over Florida, every win in that stretch has been by at least a touchdown.

Alabama counters with a 10–2 mark and their usual big-game pedigree. The Tide opened the season with a disappointing 31-17 loss at Florida State before ripping off eight consecutive victories, four of those against ranked opponents (Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Tennessee). The streak was snapped in a razor-thin defeat to Oklahoma, but Alabama bounced back with a tune-up win over Eastern Illinois and then survived a dramatic Iron Bowl to secure its place in Atlanta.

With Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss all posting 7-1 records in SEC play, the conference had to dig into strength-of-schedule metrics to determine who would advance, and that tiebreak sent the Bulldogs and Tide to the title game. Now, everything is on the line once again, and the sequel in Atlanta promises nothing short of heavyweight football drama.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama vs Georgia NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Alabama vs Georgia: Date and kick-off time

The Crimson Tide will take on the Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Date Saturday, December 6, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, GA

How to watch Alabama vs Georgia on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Alabama vs Georgia news & key players

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Across the field, Alabama rolls into Atlanta with one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the nation. Junior quarterback Ty Simpson has been nothing short of elite, throwing for 3,056 yards and 25 touchdowns while only giving the ball away four times. The ground game has been a true committee effort, with three backs topping 200 rushing yards. Jam Miller leads with 493 yards and four touchdowns, while Kevin Riley and Daniel Hill have combined for nearly 450 yards and seven scores. Alabama’s receiving corps is stacked as always — Germie Bernard leads the team with 51 receptions, while speed demon Ryan Williams has 40 catches and nearly 15 yards per grab. Isaiah Horton and Lotzeir Brooks have chipped in 60 combined receptions. At tight end, Josh Cuevas has been a steady red-zone presence with 30 catches and four touchdowns, though his status for Saturday is up in the air.

Defensively, three Crimson Tide defenders have already racked up 50+ tackles. Justin Jefferson anchors the unit with 63 tackles, two sacks, and an interception. Deontae Lawson is right on his heels with 60 stops, while Bray Hubbard has notched 53 tackles and a team-leading four interceptions.

Georgia Bulldogs team news

Junior quarterback Gunner Stockton is the heartbeat of Georgia’s offense, dealing with the composure of a seasoned veteran. He’s been razor-sharp through the air, completing 70% of his throws for 2,535 yards and 20 touchdowns, while only coughing up five interceptions all season. Stockton isn’t just a pocket passer either—he’s a genuine dual threat, tacking on 403 yards and eight scores with his legs. In the backfield, Nate Frazier keeps the chains moving, averaging 5.6 yards a pop on his way to 809 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Out wide, Zachariah Branch is by far Stockton’s top target, more than doubling every other receiver with 68 catches for 691 yards and four touchdowns. At tight end, the trio of Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, and Elyiss Williams have combined to haul in 37 passes and six touchdowns.

Defensively, Georgia may not be the suffocating unit of past seasons, but it’s still a group no offense takes lightly. CJ Allen leads the charge with 80 tackles and 3.5 sacks, while fellow linebacker Raylen Wilson has tallied 65 tackles and 2.5 sacks of his own. The secondary has been inconsistent at times, and they’ll need to be at their best against Alabama’s strong aerial attack. KJ Bolden has registered 63 tackles and two picks, while Ellis Robinson IV has been the ballhawk of the back end with four interceptions and five passes defended.

Georgia is a lock for the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome, but don’t expect the Bulldogs to ease off the gas; beating Alabama in the SEC title game for the first time is a prize of its own. Statistically, Georgia sits 22nd nationally in scoring offense, ranking 41st in rushing and 67th in passing. They’re 39th in red-zone trips and 21st in red-zone scoring rate, while allowing the 24th-fewest sacks in the country.

Defensively, they’re 12th in points allowed, 13th against the run, and 46th versus the pass, boasting the 15th-best red-zone defense. The Bulldogs are 22nd in penalty yards per game, 66th in turnover margin, and just 117th in sacks per game—but still 13th in overall scoring margin.

Key Injuries: C Drew Bobo, WR Talyn Taylor, DB Kyron Jones, RB Chauncey Bowens — all questionable.