Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Riyadh will take on Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City on Thursday.

With two games remaining this season, Al Nassr have already secured the second spot with 78 points, 12 points behind league leaders and champions Al Hilal. They are also unbeaten in their last six matches and will be confident of adding another three points. Al Riyadh, who are 15th in the standings, have registered three draws in a row and will be desperate to break that run.

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm EST Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City

The match will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City on Thursday, with kick-off at 2 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on FS2, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus in the US, with match highlights also available after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al Riyadh team news

Al Riyadh will be without three players due to injury, including their influential attacking midfielder Knowledge Musona.

Saleh Al-Abbas and Alin Tosca are also sidelined with a muscle injury and a tendon rupture, respectively, and both are likely to miss the final two games of the season.

Al Riyadh predicted XI: Campana; Ali Alnwaiqi; Al-Shuwayyi, Al Shirekh, Al-Khaibari; Al-Shehri, Toure, Al Rashidi, Al-Harajin; Ndong, Gray

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campaña, Al-Bawardi, Najjar, Al Shammari Defenders: Arslanagić, Kurdi, Asiri, Al Shwirekh, Al Rashidi, Al-Shuwayyi, Muneef, Al-Khaibari, Al-Nuweqi Midfielders: N'Dong, Touré, Al-Shehri, Al-Zaqan, Al-Harajin, Al-Dossari, Al-Qahtani, Al-Saeed, Al Mutairi, Al Oqil Forwards: Gray

Al Nassr team news

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently one goal away from equalling Abderrazak Hamdallah's record of 34 league goals in a single season. However, the Portuguese superstar will have to achieve this feat without the support of Talisca, Mohammed Maran, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who are all ruled out due to injury.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Al Ghanam, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Otavio, Brozovic, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina Defenders: Laporte, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/12/23 Al Nassr 4 - 1 Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 17/02/11 Al Riyadh 1 - 2 Al Nassr Crown Prince Cup 24/02/05 Al Nassr 3 - 1 Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 23/09/04 Al Riyadh 3 - 1 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League

