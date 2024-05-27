How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will take to the field for the last time in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign at Al Awal Park at King Saud University on Monday night.

The hosts will finish the campaign as runners-up for a second straight season, trailing recently-crowned champions Al-Hilal by 14 points heading into the final round of fixtures. Meanwhile, the visitors are hoping to make a last-minute entry into the top four, currently sitting two points behind fourth-placed Al-Taawoun.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Ittihad kick-off time

Date: Monday, May 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 pm PT Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 pm PT on Monday, May 27, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on FOX platforms in the US and match highlights will also be available on the platform. If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Al-Nassr will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Aymeric Laporte for this match, which should see Abdulelah Al-Amri slot in to partner Ali Lajami in the heart of the backline.

Anderson Talisca and Mohammed Maran are both out with muscular injuries, while goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi is currently serving a five-month suspension.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive the Golden Boot award after the game; he now has 33 goals this season, one short of the league's all-time record for most goals scored in a single season.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Ospina; Al Ghanam, Lajami, Al-Amri, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Brozovic, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina Defenders: Laporte, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Ronaldo

Al Ittihad team news

Karim Benzema has already missed the previous six games for Al Ittihad, and there are now strong rumours that the Frenchman is looking to leave the Middle East this summer.

Among other significant names on the lengthy absentee list for the visitors are Abderrazak Hamdallah, Ahmed Hegazy, Luiz Felipe, Fabinho, Abdullah Al-Mayouf and Omar Hawsawi.

Al Ittihad possible XI: Mahasnah; Al Yami, Al Mosa, Kadesh, Al-Shanqeeti; Kante, Al Nashri, F Al-Ghamdi; Jota, Haji, A Al-Ghamdi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, and Mermesh Defenders: Hegazy, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, and Al-Mousa Midfielders: Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, and Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, and Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/12/23 Al-Ittihad 2-5 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 09/03/23 Al-Ittihad 1-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 26/01/23 Al-Ittihad 3-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup 02/10/22 Al-Nassr 0-0 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 11/02/22 Al-Ittihad 3-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

