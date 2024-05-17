Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Hilal in a top-of-the-table clash in the Saudi Pro League at the Al Awwal Stadium on Friday. Despite the contest being between the top two teams in the standings, Hilal were already crowned champions last week with a 12-point lead over Nassr with three rounds remaining this season. The injured Neymar was part of the celebrations as his team won a fourth title in the last five years.

Hilal have had an incredible season in which they have remained unbeaten throughout the campaign and they will be looking to keep that intact. Here's another interesting stat regarding their already impressive season - they have scored more than one goal in each of their last 38 matches across all competitions and friendlies.

While not as impressive, Al Nassr also have their own winning run ongoing. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be hoping to make it six wins in a row and the former Manchester United star will be hoping to add his tally of 33 league goals this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm EST Venue: Al Awwal Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Awwal Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on FOX platforms in the US and match highlights will also be available on the platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Waleed Abdullah, suffering from a leg injury, is among several sidelined players for Al Nassr. The list includes Talisca, Sami Al-Najei, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who are all recovering from muscle injuries.

Nawaf Al-Aqidi is still serving his five-month suspension.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Al Ghanam, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari; Yahya, Otavio, Brozovic, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina Defenders: Laporte, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al Hilal team news

Brazilian superstar Neymar joined his team in celebrating their league triumph following their victory over Al Hazem, but he is only expected to feature for the team next season.

Salman Al-Faraj has been absent from the matchday squad for the last two matches. His participation remains a doubt for this one as well.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/04/24 Al Hilal 2 - 1 Al Nassr Super Cup 08/02/24 Al Hilal 2 - 0 Al Nassr Friendly 01/12/23 Al Hilal 3 - 0 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 12/08/23 Al Hilal 1 - 2 E Al Nassr Arab Club Champion's Cup 19/04/23 Al Hilal 2 - 0 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League

Useful links