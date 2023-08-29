Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the Saudi Pro League for the first time this season when they play host to Al-Shabab at Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday.

After winning the Arab Club Champions Cup, Luis Castro's men kicked off their league campaign with a couple of defeats. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. have since bounced back - booking a place in the AFC Champions League group stage by beating Shabab Al-Ahli of UAE, 4-2, before a 5-0 victory over Al-Fateh in the Saudi League.

While Al-Nassr are a long way from last season's champions and current leaders Al-Ittihad, Al-Shabab have their own struggles to overcome as Marcel Keizer's side will be avoid to extend their overall unbeaten run to five game following a 1-1 draw with Damac.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm EDT Venue: KSU Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab will be played at the King Saud University (KSU) Stadium - commercially known as Al-Awwal Park - in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2pm EDT on August 29 in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream online live through FS2, FOX Deportes and Shahid and Fubo TV.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Goalkeeper David Ospina is the only player out with an injury, with the elbow injury he sustained since last season.

Sadio Mane and Ronaldo are in fine form with the duo bagging a brace and a hat-trick, respectively in the thrashing of Al-Fateh last week.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Konan; Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Ghareeb, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Ali, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Adam, Maran

Al-Shabab team news

It is likely that Fahad Al-Muwallad will be included in attack, after the winger came off the bench to score against Damac, wherein Mohammed Harbush is also among those who made an impact as a substitute.

Hussain Al-Qahtani and Gustavo Cuellar can partner Ever Banega in the middle, while Habib Diallo features up front.

Al-Shabab possible XI: Kim; Eissa Al-Yami, Santos, Al-Sharari, Harbush; Al-Ammar, Al-Qahtani, Cuellar, Banega, Al-Muwallad; Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim, Al-Qarni Defenders: Santos, Al-Sharari, Al-Harbi, Al-Sabiyani, Al-Sagour, Harbush Midfielders: Cuellar, Sharahili, Kanabah, Eissa Al-Yami, Banega, Al-Monassar, Adams, Al-Shammeri, Bahebri, Al-Ammar, Al-Jawaey, Junior, Al-Sadi, Al-Muwallad, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Diallo, Matuq

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 28, 2023 Al-Nassr 0-0 Al-Shabab Arab Club Champions Cup May 23, 2023 Al-Nassr 3-2 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League Jan 14, 2023 Al-Shabab 0-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League May 6, 2022 Al-Nassr 4-2 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League Nov 5, 2021 Al-Shabab 1-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

