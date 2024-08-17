How to watch today's Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Super Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Super Cup match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and arch-rivals Al-Hilal will lock horns in the Saudi Super Cup final at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City on Saturday.

With the tournament set to be contested by four teams - the winners and runners-up of the King Cup and Saudi Pro League - Al-Hilal defeated Al-Nassr in both competitions. So the other two spots were taken up by the league’s third and fourth-placed teams in Al-Ahli Saudi and Al-Taawoun.

While Luis Castro's side defeated Al-Taawoun 2-0, Jorge Jesus' Blue Waves booked their spot in the summit clash after edging Al-Ahli on penalties.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:15 am PT / 12:15 pm ET Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City

The Saudi Super Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be played at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 9:15 am PT / 12:15 pm ET on Saturday, August 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Saudi Super Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on Shahid.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will miss the final on account of his late sending-off in the semi-final win over Al-Taawoun. So Mukhtar Ali would partner Abdullah Al-Khaibari in the middle.

Goalscorers last time out, Aiman Yahya and Ronaldo will be involved once again with Otavio and Sadio Mane for company in the final third.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Ali; Yahya, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bukhari, Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Telles, Laporte, Aman, Qasheesh, Lajami Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Najei, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Talisca Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Haqawi

Al-Hilal team news

After forcing the previous game into penalties, Aleksandar Mitrovic will continue to spearhead the Al-Hilal attack, with Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic supporting through the middle.

With Hassan Al-Tambakti and Khalifah Al-Dawsari manning the defense, Michael and Salem Al-Dawsari will operate on the flanks.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Al-Yami, Al-Tambakti, K. Al-Dawsari, Lodi; N. Al-Dawsari, Neves; Michael, Milinkovic-Savic, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Abu Rasen Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Otaibi, Abdulhamid, Al-Tambakti, Al-Yami Midfielders: Neves, Al-Qahtani, Al-Juwayr, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari, M. Al-Zaid, S. Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrovic, Radif, Al-Ghamil, Malcom, Michael, Al-Hamdan

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 31, 2024 Al-Hilal 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Al-Nassr King's Cup May 17, 2024 Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League April 8, 2024 Al-Hilal 2-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup February 8, 2024 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Nassr Club Friendlies December 1, 2023 Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

