How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will seek to continue thriving after a five-game winning run when they take on Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Friday.

Although the last victory was in the AFC Champions League, as the Riyadh outfit defeated UAE's Al Wasl 4-0, Al-Alami picked up four straight domestic wins in the build-up to this fixture.

On the other hand, Al Fayha will be looking to return to winning ways following a 2-1 loss to Al Shabab and a goalless draw against Al Taawoun last time out.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fayha online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha will be played at Al-Awwal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7:20 am PT / 10:20 am ET on Friday, February 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr team news

Midfielder Sami Al-Najei remains sidelined with an ACL injury, while Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Aymeric Laporte are doubtful due to personal reasons. Ali Lajami could continue to deputise for Laporte alongside Mohamed Simakan at centre-back.

In attack, having made his club debut against Al Wasl, Jhon Duran would team up with the now 40-year-old Golden Boot contender Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Fayha team news

The visitors are boosted by the return of Henry Onyekuru, as the Nigerian forward marked his comeback from injury.

Rakan Kaabi could miss his sixth straight game due to injury, so Mansour Al-Beshe is in line to start in midfield once again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

