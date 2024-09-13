How to watch today's Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will look to maintain their unbeaten start in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season when they face Al-Ahli at Al-Awwal Park on Friday.

Al-Alami are coming off a 4-1 victory over Al-Fayha, while the visitors are on the road once again after a 1-0 loss at Al-Fateh.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am PT / 2 pm ET Venue: Al-Awwal Park

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 1 pm ET on Friday, September 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

The home side's manager Luis Castro would have a full strength squad at his disposal.

Sadio Mane, Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Cristiano Ronaldo will all feature in attack once again.

With Alex Telles joining Botafogo, Salem Al-Najdi is in line to start at left-back.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al-Ghannam, Alawjami, Laporte, Al-Najdi; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari; Mane, Talisca, Ghareeb; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Aman, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Haqawi, Talisca

Al-Ahli team news

Abdullah Otayf, Mohammed Al-Majhad and Abdullah Al-Ammar all remain sidelined through injuries.

New signing Ivan Toney will be pushing for a start, but Abdulkarim Darisi is expected to lead the attack on Friday.

Al-Ahli possible XI: Mendy; Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Alhurayji; Aljohani, Kessie; Mahrez, Firmino, Viega; Darisi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Sanbi, Abdoh Defenders: Ibanez, Sulaiman, Al-Hurayji, Al-Hamad, Majrashi, Demiral, Balobaid, Hamed Midfielders: Mahrez, Al-Nabit, Al-Rashidi, Veiga, Al-Johani, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Asmari, Kessie Forwards: Firmino, Al-Buraikan, Darisi, Toney

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 15, 2024 Al-Ahli 0-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League September 22, 2023 Al-Nassr 4-3 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League May 28, 2022 Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League November 26, 2021 Al-Ahli 1-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League March 11, 2021 Al-Ahli 1-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

