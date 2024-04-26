Al-Ittihad vs Al-Shabab: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al Ittihad will take on Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.
Ittihad are fourth in the standings with 50 points from 28 matches. They have fallen behind in the race to finish in the top two slots. With only two wins in their last five matches, Karim Benzema and co. will be hoping to finish the season on a high.
Shahab are ninth and have struggled to deliver consistent displays throughout the season. The upcoming clash will be a difficult challenge for the visitors.
Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab kick-off time
|Date:
|April 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm EST
|Venue:
|King Abdullah Sports City
The match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City on Friday, with kick-off at 2 pm EST for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Al Ittihad team news
Following Al Ittihad's Super Cup loss to Al Hilal, N'Golo Kante developed a muscular problem and is now uncertain for Friday's game.
Adding to their woes, the hosts are likely to miss Fabinho as he has been in the treatment room for over a month.
Luiz Felipe is also currently sidelined due to an injury.
Ittihad predicted XI: Al Muaiouf; Al Sagour, Hegazy, Al-Mousa, Al Olayan; Romarinho, Kadesh, Al-Shamrani, Al Jamaan; Benzema, Hamadallah
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh
|Defenders:
|Hegazy, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa
|Midfielders:
|Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota
Al Shabab team news
Ivan Rakitic remains unavailable for Al Shabab as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue that has kept him out of action throughout April.
Additionally, Al Ettifaq loanee Vitinho is nursing an injury and will not be part of the lineup against the hosts.
Shabab predicted XI: Malayekah; Al Sharari, Santos, Saiss; Al Yami, Sharahilli, Aljuwayr, Al-Harbi, Al-Sadi, Carrasco; Diallo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kim, Al-Qarni, Al-Absi, Malaika
|Defenders:
|Saïss, Santos, Al-Harbi, Al Yami, Al Sharari, Al-Asiri
|Midfielders:
|Carrasco, Cuéllar, Al-Juwayr, Bahebri, Alsadi, Al-Monassar, Sharahili, Al-Jawaey, Issa, Kanabah
|Forwards:
|Diallo, Junior, Al-Muwallad, Radif
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/11/23
|Al Shabab 1 - 0 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|28/04/23
|Al Ittihad 2 - 1 Al Shabab
|Saudi Pro League
|09/01/23
|Al Shabab 1 - 1 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|22/12/22
|Al Ittihad P 1 - 1 Al Shabab
|King's Cup
|13/03/22
|Al Shabab 0 - 2 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League