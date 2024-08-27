How to watch today's Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Both Al-Fahya and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be seeking their first Saudi Pro League win this season when they clash at King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday.
Al Burtuqali lost 1-0 at Al-Taawoun in their league opening game, while Luis Castro's men were only able to salvage a 1-1 draw with Al-Raed.
How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Fayha and Al-Nassr will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes.
Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm EST
|Venue:
|King Abdullah Sport City
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Fayha and Al-Nassr will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 2 pm EST on Tuesday, August 27, in the US.
Team news & squads
Al-Fayha team news
The hosts will be without Henry Onyekuru and Mohammed Abusabaan through injuries.
Fashion Sakala, who has joined from Rangers, should continue in attack.
Al-Fayha possible XI: Al-Dugayl; Al-Dowaish, Al-Khaibari, Al-Rashidi, Abdi; Al-Beshe, R. Kaabi; Al-Harthi, Al-Hussain, Al-Rammah, Sakala.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Duqayl, Al-Shammari, Al-Thumayri, Al-Murdih
|Defenders:
|Al-Rashidi, Al-Khaibari, Al-Baqawi, Abdi, Al-Dowaish, Al-Turki, Aman, Majrashi, Almas
|Midfielders:
|Zaydan, K. Kaabi, Cimirot, Al-Beshe, Al-Harajin, Al-Harthi, Al-Surur, Al-Muqbil, Badri, R. Kaabi, Jathemi, Hendi, Al-Rammah
|Forwards:
|Sakala, Al-Abdullah, Al-Lehiyani, Al-Burayk, Al-Hussain, Al-Abadalmanam
Al-Nassr team news
After returning from injury in the previous game, Talisca is set to join Otavio, Sadio Mane and Ronaldo in the final third.
Al-Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bukhari, Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar
|Defenders:
|Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Telles, Laporte, Aman, Qasheesh, Lajami
|Midfielders:
|Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Najei, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Brozovic, Talisca
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer, Haqawi
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Fayha and Al-Nassr across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 19, 2024
|Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Fayha
|Saudi Pro League
|February 21, 2024
|Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Fayha
|AFC Champions League
|February 14, 2024
|Al-Fayha 0-1 Al-Nassr
|AFC Champions League
|October 28, 2023
|Al-Fayha 1-3 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|April 9, 2023
|Al-Fayha 0-0 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League