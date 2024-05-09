Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Akhdoud and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Akhdoud will take on Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City on Thursday.

Al Nassr have won eight out of their last nine matches and are sure-fire favourites to claim three points in this clash as well. They have the second place in the standings secured behind leaders Al Hilal with four matches left in the season. It should be an easy challenge against Al Akhdoud who have only managed to win one out of their last 10 games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr kick-off time

Date: May 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 2pm EST Venue: Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City

The match will be played at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City on Thursday, with kick-off at 2pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on FOX platforms in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al Akhdoud team news

Al Okhdood will be missing center-back Andrei Burca, who had to leave the field only 23 minutes into their victory against Abha due to a muscle tear. It appears he will miss the rest of the season due to this injury.

Al-Akhdoud predicted XI: Vitor; Faraj, Kvirkvelia, Al-Rubaie, Al-Mansour; Al-Habib; Al Zubaidi, Pedroza, Collado, Godwin; Tawamba

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vítor, Shaian Defenders: Kvirkvelia, Al-Mansour, Faraj, Al Zabdani, Al-Rabiei, Al Rio, Al-Rubaie, Assery Midfielders: Collado, Tănase, Pedroza, Mostafa, Al-Muwallad, Al-Harthi, Al-Habib, Rahma, Al-Shaikh, Al-Salim, Al-Hatila, Al-Jahif, Salem Forwards: Tawamba, Godwin, Khadhari

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr will have to deal with significant absences for this match, most notably their manager Luis Castro, who cannot travel as he is recovering from lung surgery performed last month.

Players Waleed Abdullah (leg), Talisca (muscle), Abdulrahman Ghareeb (muscle), and Sami Al-Najei are sidelined with injuries for this game, and Nawaf Al-Aqidi continues to serve his five-month suspension.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Al Ghanam, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari; Yahya, Otavio, Brozovic, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina Defenders: Laporte, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2023 Al Nassr 3-0 Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League

