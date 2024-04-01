Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al Ahli will take on Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Monday. Only two points separate these two teams in the standings, as Ahli are third with 48 points and Ittihad are fourth with 46 points after 25 rounds.
Ittihad have lost only one out of their last four games and will be confident of picking up their third win in a row when they travel to take on Ahli. Their opponents, on the other hand, have only won one out of their last four games, tilting this tie in favour of the visitors based on recent form.
Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad kick-off time
|Date:
|April 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|King Abdullah Sports City
The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Al Ahli team news
Gabri Veiga is still recuperating from injury for the hosts and it will be a few more weeks before he can rejoin the squad.
Firas Al-Buraikan, with 13 goals to his name so far, is the leading goal scorer for the team and will be the one to watch out for in the final third.
Ahli predicted XI: Mendy; Yaslam, Ibanez, Demiral, Balobaid; Kessie, Al Asmari; Mahrez, Firmino, Saint-Maximin; Al-Buraikan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mendy, Al Sanbi, Abdo
|Defenders:
|Demiral, Ibañez, Alioski, Hindi, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Al-Amar, Balobaid, Hamed, Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Kessié, Saint-Maximin, Barrow, Otayf, Al-Nabit, Al-Majhad, Al-Asmari, Aljohani, Fallatah, Darisi
|Forwards:
|Mahrez, Firmino, Al-Buraikan, Asiri, Al-Rashidi
Al Ittihad team news
Madallah Al Olayan is available for selection for Al Ittihad once more after completing a one-match suspension in the previous game.
They have the entire squad fit and ready to take the field on Monday.
Ittihad predicted XI: Al Muaiouf; Kadesh, Hegazy, Luiz Felipe, Al Saqour; A. Al Ghamdi, Kante, F. Al Ghamdi, Jota; Benzema, Hamdallah
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh
|Defenders:
|Hegazy, Felipe, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa
|Midfielders:
|Fabinho, Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/10/23
|Al Ittihad 0 - 1 Al Ahli
|Saudi Pro League
|26/02/22
|Al Ahli 3 - 4 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|01/10/21
|Al Ittihad 2 - 0 Al Ahli
|Saudi Pro League
|11/02/21
|Al Ahli 1 - 1 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|31/10/20
|Al Ittihad 2 - 0 Al Ahli
|Saudi Pro League