The Africa Cup of Nations has delivered nothing short of a masterclass so far. From the opening whistle, the intensity has reached new heights, and now we arrive at the tournament’s peak.

Eight of the continent's most elite nations remain, ready to battle through the quarter-finals for a place in history and a hand on the ultimate prize.

Want to witness African football at its finest?

What teams are qualified for the AFCON quarter-finals?

The intensity has been relentless. From a field of giants, only the elite remain as the Africa Cup of Nations enters the high-stakes quarter-final stage.

The path was paved with drama: Senegal became the first to secure their spot with a commanding victory over Sudan, followed quickly by Mali, which outlasted Tunisia in a tense penalty shootout. The hosts, Morocco, booked their place after a clinical performance against Tanzania, while Cameroon advanced following a heart-stopping thriller against South Africa.

Nigeria made a loud statement by hammering Mozambique 4-0, while Egypt showed its championship grit to overcome a resilient Benin. Now, the final spots are on the line: Algeria prepares to clash with DR Congo, while the defending champions, Côte d’Ivoire, face a dangerous test against Burkina Faso.

When are the AFCON quarter-finals?

Date Match Location 9 January, 5:00 PM (local time) Mali vs. Senegal Grand Stade de Tanger (Ibn Batouta Stadium) - Tangier 9 January, 8:00 PM (local time) Cameroon vs. Morocco Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah - Rabat 10 January, 5:00 PM (local time) Egypt vs. Winner R16-8 Grand Stade d'Agadir - Agadir 10 January, 8:00 PM (local time) Nigeria vs. Winner R16-7 Grand Stade de Marrakech - Marrakech

How to buy AFCON quarter-final tickets?

Tickets for the AFCON 2025 quarter-finals follow a tiered pricing structure that reflects the increasing stakes of the knockout phase.

Official prices from CAF for this stage start at 200 MAD (≈ approximately $22 USD) for Category 3 seating, providing an affordable entry point for fans to witness the final eight teams in action. For those seeking better views, Category 2 tickets are priced at 400 MAD (≈ approximately $43 USD). The most prestigious Category 1 seats cost 600 MAD (≈ approximately $65 USD).

The intensity of the competition featuring heavyweights like Morocco, Egypt, and Nigeria has led to unprecedented demand, with tickets for the quarter-finals often being snapped up within minutes of becoming available on the official portal. This is especially true for the high-profile clash between Morocco and Cameroon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which is expected to be a total sell-out.

As the tournament reaches this fever pitch, fans who missed the initial release may find themselves browsing secondary platforms such as Ticombo. While these sites offer a second chance to attend, it is essential to prepare for significant markups; prices on these exchanges can rise well above face value.

Can I buy last-mintue tickets for the AFCON quarter-finals?

Secondary platforms like Ticombo can be a strategic alternative for securing tickets once official CAF channels sell out. However, navigating the secondary market for the quarter-finals requires extra diligence to ensure your matchday experience goes smoothly.

Always compare prices across different sites and check seller guarantees to ensure the tickets are authentic. Be aware that tickets on secondary platforms are subject to fluctuating prices based on availability, often spiking as kickoff approaches for high-stakes matches like Cameroon vs. Morocco.

High-demand knockout fixtures can sell out almost instantly, so it is important to act fast once you find a suitable option.

Where will AFCON be played?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON 2025) will take place across six host cities in Morocco, utilizing nine stadiums that have either been newly built or upgraded to meet international standards. The tournament will feature matches from the group stage all the way through to the final, providing world-class facilities for both players and fans.