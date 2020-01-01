Adrian credits fellow goalkeeper Oblak for inspiring Atletico Madrid to beat Liverpool in Champions League

The Reds' back-up shot-stopper played as the Liga side won at Anfield to progress, and admits the side from Spain were the better team in the tie

goalkeeper Adrian thinks were the better side in their clash, and credits opposite number Jan Oblak for inspiring the Liga side to victory.

The Reds were the reigning champions heading into their round of 16 tie against Atletico earlier this year, but lost 1-0 in Madrid before being beaten 3-2 after extra time at Anfield in the second leg to crash out of the competition at the first knockout stage.

Adrian, who has served as back-up to Alisson this season but played against Atletico in the second leg, admits that Diego Simeone's side were better over the course of the tie and deserved to progress in a competition that has since been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish keeper reserved special praise for Atletico No.1 Oblak, who made a series of brilliant saves in the second leg to put Atletico in the position where they could score three goals in extra time and reach the quarter-finals.

He told DAZN: “The first days you eat away at yourself, you don't accept that was the last game, you get that bad taste in your mouth, quite sour from having lost a tie. When it seems that we have it pretty well on track at home, a game where we had twenty-odd shots on goal, but we lose.

"The man of the match was definitely Oblak and, in the end, Atletico played their game, they beat us in both games and they should have progressed because they deserved it."

Adrian was criticised for his performance in the game, especially for Atletico's opening two goals which he conceded to midfielder Marcos Llorente, however his poor display was out of keeping with his previous games for the Reds.

He joined Liverpool from on a free transfer in the summer after Simon Mignolet was sold, and was thrust into action in the opening Premier League game of the season when Alisson suffered an injury against .

Adrian subsequently played in Liverpool's first eight league games of the season, all victories, as they built the foundations for a remarkable campaign which left them two points off a first Premier League title before coronavirus struck.

Recalling his debut, Adrian said: "It didn't give me time to think. When Alisson sat on the floor and the doctor gestured to make the change because he couldn't carry on, I got up quickly.

"I didn't have time to warm up or anything. It was the first game, and to go out that way and for Anfield to receive me like this, everyone getting up in the seats applauding me, after having lost one of the best players of last season, it gave me full confidence. From there my beautiful story began here at Liverpool."