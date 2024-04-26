Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Turkish Super Lig match between Adana Demirspor and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Current Super Lig leaders Galatasaray will aim to go seven points clear at the summit when they take on Adana Demirspor at the New Adana Stadium on Friday.

Cimbom extended their unbeaten run in the league to 21 games (W19 D2) after registering a 4-1 victory over Pendikspor at the weekend.

While the table-toppers are now four points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce, the hosts remain mid-table following back-to-back draws against Kayserispor and Samsunspor.

Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT Venue: Ismet Atli Stadyumu

The Turkish Super Lig match between Adana Demirspor and Galatasaray will be played at the New Adana Stadium in Adana, Turkey.

It will kick off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on Friday, April 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Turkish Super Lig match between Adana Demirspor and Galatasaray is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

Adana Demirspor team news

Goalkeeper Vedat Karakus is the only doubt with a knock as Mavi Simsekler coach Hikmet Karaman would otherwise have a full-strength squad to pick from.

Mario Balotelli should continue to lead the line of attack once again.

Adana Demirspor possible XI: Mahammadaliyev; Atal, Gravillon, Guler, Mohammadi; Akbaba, Maestro; Erdogan, Mendoza, Sari; Balotelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mahammadaliyev, Aktas, Karakus Defenders: Gravillon, Cisse, Guler, Manev, Burak, Ersoy, Mohammadi, Ataln, Cokcalis Midfielders: Maestro, Michut, Tokoz, Rodriguez, Aydogan, Kapi, Akbaba, Celik, Shehu, Alioui, Erdogan Forwards: Sari, Balotelli, Mendoza, Aymbetov, Nani, Barasi, Demirbag, Nourani, Fougeu

Galatasaray team news

Joint top-scorer with 20 goals to his name in the ongoing Super Lig campaign following his strike against Pendikspor, Mauro Icardi will look to go clear in the race for the Golden Boot.

Hakim Ziyech, Dries Mertens and Baris Yilmaz will all start in support of the Argentine forward.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Kohn, Nelsson, Kutlu, Ayhan; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Yilmaz; Icardi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz Defenders: Sanchez, Nelsson, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Kohn, Aurier, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, Kutlu, Oliveira, Aydin, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Vinicius, Demiroglu, Zaha

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Adana Demirspor and Galatasaray across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 8, 2023 Galatasaray 3-1 Adana Demirspor Super Lig April 1, 2023 Galatasaray 2-0 Adana Demirspor Super Lig December 10, 2022 Galatasaray 2-2 Adana Demirspor Club Friendly October 1, 2022 Adana Demirspor 0-0 Galatasaray Super Lig May 16, 2022 Galatasaray 3-2 Adana Demirspor Super Lig

