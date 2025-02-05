How to watch today's AC Milan vs Roma Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will seek to register their first win over Roma in over a year when they clash in Wednesday's Coppa Italia quarter-final at San Siro.

Lupi have won three of the four most recent meetings between the two sides, with the last game of the fixture ending in a 1-1 draw in December 2024.

The winner of this tie will face either Inter or Lazio in the two-legged semi-finals of the cup competition through April.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Roma kick-off time

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Roma will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, February 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

AC Milan team news

With Alvaro Morata headed to Galatasaray on a loan deal, the club moved to sign Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez, while Davide Calabria has taken a transfer to Bologna.

Youssouf Fofana is back from a ban, but trio Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Emerson Royal and Alessandro Florenzi remain unavailable due to injuries, while Tammy Abraham could continue to lead the line.

Roma team news

Manu Kone and former Milan player Stephan El Shaarawy are likely to be available for selection after shaking off their respective knocks, but Gianluca Mancini will be suspended for the cup game. Mats Hummels is in line to replace the suspended Mancini at the back.

The pair of Artem Dovbyk and Paulo Dybala are expected to earn recalls to the XI here.

