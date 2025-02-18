How to watch today's AC Milan vs Feyenoord Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan find themselves on the back foot when they meet Feyenoord at San Siro for the second leg of the Champions League knockout round play-offs on Tuesday.

The Dutch side shocked the Rossoneri to a 1-0 win at De Kuip, and the team that emerges on top here will face one of Inter Milan and Arsenal in the round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Feyenoord will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AC Milan vs Feyenoord kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage San Siro

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Feyenoord will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Tuesday, February 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Midfielder Yunus Musah is back from a ban, but trio Alessandro Florenzi, Emerson Royal and Pierre Kalulu are confined to the treatment room, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains a doubt with a muscular problem.

Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao should expect recalls to the XI, with Santiago Gimenez spearheading the attack.

Feyenoord team news

Ayase Ueda and Quinten Timber emerge as major doubts after the duo was taken off in the first-leg win and missed the weekend game thereafter.

As it is, Feyenoord interim Pascal Bosschaart will be without Calvin Stengs, Chris-Kevin Nadje, Hwang In-beom, Bart Nieuwkoop, Ramiz Zerrouki, Jordan Lotomba, Justin Bijlow and Gernot Trauner through injuries.

Moreover, Quilindschy Hartman and Oussama Targhalline are not registered and hence ineligible to play.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MIL Last match FEY 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Feyenoord 1 - 0 AC Milan 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

