San Siro
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's AC Milan vs Feyenoord Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan find themselves on the back foot when they meet Feyenoord at San Siro for the second leg of the Champions League knockout round play-offs on Tuesday.

The Dutch side shocked the Rossoneri to a 1-0 win at De Kuip, and the team that emerges on top here will face one of Inter Milan and Arsenal in the round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Feyenoord will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

AC Milan vs Feyenoord kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
San Siro

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Feyenoord will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Tuesday, February 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Feyenoord Probable lineups

AC MilanHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFEY
16
M. Maignan
32
K. Walker
31
S. Pavlovic
23
F. Tomori
19
T. Hernandez
29
Y. Fofana
14
T. Reijnders
10
R. Leao
11
C. Pulisic
79
J. Felix
7
S. Gimenez
22
T. Wellenreuther
3
T. Beelen
33
D. Hancko
26
G. Read
5
G. Smal
14
I. Paixao
27
A. Milambo
23
A. Hadj Moussa
17
L. Ivanusec
7
J. Moder
19
J. Carranza

4-2-3-1

FEYAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sergio Conceicao

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pascal Bosschaart

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

AC Milan team news

Midfielder Yunus Musah is back from a ban, but trio Alessandro Florenzi, Emerson Royal and Pierre Kalulu are confined to the treatment room, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains a doubt with a muscular problem.

Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao should expect recalls to the XI, with Santiago Gimenez spearheading the attack.

Feyenoord team news

Ayase Ueda and Quinten Timber emerge as major doubts after the duo was taken off in the first-leg win and missed the weekend game thereafter.

As it is, Feyenoord interim Pascal Bosschaart will be without Calvin Stengs, Chris-Kevin Nadje, Hwang In-beom, Bart Nieuwkoop, Ramiz Zerrouki, Jordan Lotomba, Justin Bijlow and Gernot Trauner through injuries.

Moreover, Quilindschy Hartman and Oussama Targhalline are not registered and hence ineligible to play.

Form

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FEY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIL

Last match

FEY

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

