AC Milan vs Empoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Empoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan are aiming to register three straight wins in all competitions when they welcome Empoli to San Siro for a Serie A contest on Sunday.

The Rossoneri have handed themselves an advantage in the Europa League knockouts with a 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague in their last-16 first leg on Thursday while picking up a 1-0 win against Lazio in their previous league outing.

At a time Milan could leapfrog second-placed Juventus at least temporarily, Empoli barely have enough breathing space above the relegation zone after suffering a 1-0 loss against Lazio last weekend.

AC Milan vs Empoli kick-off time

Date: March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Empoli will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on Sunday, March 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch AC Milan vs Empoli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, Fubo and CBS Golazo Network in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Alessandro Florenzi and Rafael Leao are suspended after picking up their milestone bookings in the Lazio win, while Tommaso Pobega is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Either Noah Okafor or Samu Chukwueze should fill in for Leao, while Davide Calabria is likely to replace Florenzi at right-back.

Milan boss Stefan Pioli is expected to have Olivier Giroud and Simon Kjaer fresh for next week's trip to Prague, as Luka Jovic is set to be handed a start upfront.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Okafor; Jovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Terracciano Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Chukwueze

Empoli team news

Former Milan man M'Baye Niang will lead Empoli's attack unless coach Davide Nicola opts for Alberto Cerri or Mattia Destro.

Alberto Grassi and Gabriele Gaurino are in doubt with injuries, while Francesco Caputo is sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Szymon Zurkowski is likely to overcome an ankle problem of his own and may be handed a start.

Empoli possible XI: Caprile; Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Luperto; Gyasi, Maleh, Marin, Cacace; Zurkowski, Cambiaghi; Niang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Caprile, Perisan, Berisha Defenders: Luperto, Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Goglichidze, Tonelli, Pezzella, Cacace, Ebuehi, Bereszynski Midfielders: Grassi, Fazzini, Maleh, Marin, Belardinelli, Zurkowski, Kovalenko Forwards: Niang, Shpendi, Gyasi, Caputo, Cancellieri, Cambiaghi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Empoli across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 7, 2024 Empoli 0-3 AC Milan Serie A April 7, 2023 AC Milan 0-0 Empoli Serie A October 1, 2022 Empoli 1-3 AC Milan Serie A March 12, 2022 AC Milan 1-0 Empoli Serie A December 22, 2021 Empoli 2-4 AC Milan Serie A

