Abha vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al-Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad and Abha are embroiled in their own respective battles at opposite ends of the Saudi Pro League table as they go head-to-head at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Friday.

The hosts are second from bottom after suffering heavy defeats against Al-Shabab and Al-Okhdood - conceding nine goals overall and scoring none.

Whereas, outside the top-four in the domestic standings and following a Kings Cup semi-final exit, Karim Benzema and co. will also be looking to return to winning ways from a 3-1 league loss against Al-Shabab.

Abha vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm EST Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports Cit y

The Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al-Ittihad will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2 pm EST on Friday, May 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Abha vs Al-Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and internationally, the Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al-Ittihad is available to watch and stream online live through Shahid.

Team news & squads

Abha team news

Abha manager Pitso Mosimane will be without the injured duo of Marcel Tisserand and Zakaria Al-Sudani.

Having bagged eight goals this season, midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak is likely to partner Hassan Al-Ali upfront once again.

Abha possible XI: Tatarusanu; Al-Zubaidi, Noguera, Al Sahafi, Al-Jumayah; Mutairi, Bguir, Matic, Kamano; Al-Ali, Krychowiak

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tatarusanu, Al-Shammeri, Al-Bouq, Jawhar Defenders: Noguera, Al-Sahafi, Naji, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Kunaydiri, Al-Oufi, Al-Qumayzi Midfielders: Krychowiak, Al-Omran, Matic, Al-Salouli, Bguir, Al-Qead, Al-Qahtani, Al-Jumaiya, Al-Shammeri Forwards: Al-Mutairi, Djordjevic, Al-Ali, Abdu, Kamano, Asiri

Al-Ittihad team news

The likes of Fabinho, Benzema, Luiz Felipe, Sultan Al-Farhan, and Zakaria Al-Hawsawi are all doubts for the game.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Jadaani, Ahmed Bamsaud, and Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; Kadesh, Hegazy, Al-Mousa, Al-Yami; F. Al-Ghamdi, Kante, Al-Nashri; A. Al-Ghamdi, Hamadallah, Al-Sahafi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Hegazy, Al-Mousa, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Sqoor, Shanqeeti, Al-Olayan, Al-Yami Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, F. Al-Ghamdi, H. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Abha and Al-Ittihad across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 10, 2023 Al-Ittihad 4-2 Abha Saudi Pro League May 8, 2023 Al-Ittihad 4-0 Abha Saudi Pro League December 31, 2022 Abha 1-2 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League February 6, 2022 Abha 0-4 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League September 11, 2021 Al-Ittihad 6-1 Abha Saudi Pro League

