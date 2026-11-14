Portugal vs Denmark live streams: How to watch UEFA Nations League A soccer for free and without cable

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Portugal vs Denmark Match Preview

Portugal host Denmark at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Saturday, November 14, with a 7:45pm WET kick-off, as Jorge Jesus' side look to close out the UEFA Nations League Group A4 phase in style.

The defending champions have already secured their place in the quarter-finals, but top spot in the group remains the prize. Portugal hold a six-point lead over Denmark in second place and are unbeaten in their last twelve home matches.

This fixture carries extra emotional weight. The entire Portugal squad will wear the number 7 shirt during pre-match ceremonies as a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently retired from international football. A standing ovation from the Braga crowd is planned for the seventh minute.

Jesus must manage some fitness concerns heading into the weekend. Rafael Leao was withdrawn at half-time during Galatasaray's Super Lig match after suffering a non-contact injury, and his availability remains in doubt. Left-back Nuno Tavares was also forced off at half-time for Lazio and is expected to miss the camp, prompting the call-up of Monaco's Flavio Nazinho for his first senior Portugal appearance.

Bernardo Silva remains the central figure for the hosts. The Real Madrid midfielder has locked down a starting role at the Santiago Bernabéu and Jesus has spoken openly about his value to the national side. Roma forward Rodrigo Mora, who has scored in three consecutive Serie A matches, adds further attacking threat as Portugal begin life without Ronaldo in earnest.

Denmark arrive in mixed form. Brian Riemer's side have beaten Wales home and away this campaign but have conceded seven goals across their two defeats to Norway and Portugal. They know a result in Braga is needed to keep their quarter-final qualification hopes mathematically alive.

Team News and Injury Latest

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has no probable lineup confirmed at this stage. Nuno Tavares is expected to miss the fixture after being forced off at half-time during Lazio's match against Napoli with a physical complaint, leading to the call-up of Monaco defender Flavio Nazinho as cover at left-back. Rafael Leao is also a doubt after being substituted in the 50th minute of Galatasaray's Super Lig win, though he has described the issue as not serious and expects to undergo further assessment. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the Portuguese Football Federation provides further clarity on both players.

Denmark coach Brian Riemer has no probable lineup or confirmed injury and suspension information available at this time. Further squad updates are expected ahead of Saturday's match.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 1, 2026, when Portugal won 4-2 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in the UEFA Nations League, with João Cancelo, Gonçalo Ramos, Vitinha and João Félix all on the scoresheet. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Portugal have won four times and Denmark once, with Portugal scoring thirteen goals and Denmark seven. The only Danish win in that run came in March 2025, a 1-0 home victory in a previous Nations League fixture.

Portugal have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Spain in the World Cup round of 16. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Norway on October 4, and they beat Denmark 4-2 in Copenhagen earlier in the campaign. Across those five matches, Portugal have scored ten goals and conceded five, with four consecutive Nations League victories since the Spain defeat.

Denmark have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Wales on October 4, and they have beaten Wales twice in this Nations League campaign. They lost 4-2 to Portugal in their last meeting and conceded three goals across their two defeats. Denmark have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.