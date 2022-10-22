2023 Women's World Cup: England to face Denmark & China in group stage as USWNT draw Netherlands

- England to face China and Denmark
- USWNT drawn with Netherlands & Vietnam
- Brazil to take on France
WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses are set to face China and Denmark in Group D. The winner of the Group B qualifications playoffs will be the fourth team in England's group.
Group E will witness a replay of the 2019 final as reigning champions the USWNT have drawn the Netherlands, who they beat 2-0. Debutants Vietnam and the Group A playoff winners complete Group E.
Hosts New Zealand are in Group A alongside Norway, Philippines and Switzerland, while co-hosts Australia will face Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada in Group B.
World Cup 2023 DRAW IN FULL:
Group
Teams
Group A
New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group B
Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
Group C
Spain, Croatia, Zambia, Japan
Group D
England, Group B playoff winner, Denmark, China
Group E
USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Group A playoff winners
Group F
France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C playoff winners
Group G
Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
Group H
Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup is set to begin on July 20, 2023, with games taking place across nine host cities before culminating in the final on August 20, 2023, in Sydney.