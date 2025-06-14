NWSL
team-logo
0 - 3
FT
team-logo
E. Gonzalez 9', 58' (pen)J. Howell 45' + 1'
(HT 0-2) (FT 0-3)

Presented by

Modelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+

Utah Royals vs NJ/NY Gotham FCResults & stats,