Liga MX
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
J. Zuniga 33'J. Julio 49'J. Vega 53'
Matheus Doria 61'U. Djurdjevic 82' (pen), 87', 90' + 11'
(HT 1-0) (FT 3-4)

Tijuana vs AtlasResults & stats,